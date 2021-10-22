Artists open the lid on hidden treasures

Merely a single space separates El Dorado, the mythical city of gold, from Eldorado, the census-designated spot in Santa Fe County. That doesn’t mean that you won’t find treasures (or even gold) in this creative New Mexico community. You might find more than you could ask for.
The 29th annual Eldorado Studio Tour, sponsored by the Eldorado Arts and Crafts Association, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24. More than 100 artists participate, opening their studios to visitors and showcasing work in a variety of media, including ceramics, jewelry, photography, painting, digital art, fiber art, sculpture, and mixed media.
Artists include jeweler Deborah Klezmer, who incorporates recycled objects, gold, silver, and natural gemstones into her one-of-a-kind designs; photographer Marc Caryl, who captures a sense of the ephemeral beauty of nature in black-and-white imagery of striking contrasts and color photography that captures a magical quality of light; painter Maria Lipkin, whose lush landscapes of the Northeast Coast evoke the quality of light from day to day and season to season and its mutable effects on the terrain; and printmaker Jack McCarthy, who creates linocuts, etchings, and limited edition books, which feature bold graphics and often convey a sense of irony or whimsy.
The Eldorado Studio Tour is the oldest and largest self-guided studio tour in the state. The event kicks off with a 5:30 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 22, at the tour’s Preview Gallery (in the Eldorado Community Center, 1 Hacienda Loop). Artists will be present, and a representative piece by each artist will be on display through the weekend.
Download and print a studio tour brochure and map at eldoradoarts.org/brochure-map. Have a face mask available at all times as some artists may require that visitors to their studios wear masks. To preview a list of participating artists by category and for directions to Eldorado, visit eldoradoarts.org/eldorado-studio-tour. The tour is free.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.