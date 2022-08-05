Mary E. Trujillo (Ohkay Owingeh, Isleta, Cochiti), storyteller figure (before 1990), clay and paint

Mary E. Trujillo (Ohkay Owingeh, Isleta, Cochiti), storyteller figure (before 1990), clay and paint, SAR.1990-14-1; image courtesy School for Advanced Research

Oral storytelling traditions exist in cultures the world over, connecting us with history, myth, and legend, sometimes with a didactic purpose and sometimes just to entertain. But without these traditions to fire the imagination and increase our understanding of our inheritance as human beings, can we really know who we are?

“Listen to our ancestors’ stories,” writes Monyssha Rose Trujillo (Cochiti, Santa Clara, Laguna, Jicarilla, Diné) in the entry accompanying the storyteller figure (8 inches by 6 inches by 7 inches) by Pueblo potter Mary E. Trujillo. “They’ve lived more lives than you or I will ever know.”

Born Mary Tapia, Trujillo was originally from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. She learned to make storyteller figures from her mother-in-law, Cochiti potter Helen Cordero, who invented the storyteller pottery tradition.

Popular in the Community