This example of a San Ildefonso storage jar is one of a pair of nearly identical pots made by collaborators Martina Vigil and Florentino Montoya. The differences between them are subtle. The rim of the lid is narrower on this one than on its partner, for instance. In the exhibit catalogue for Grounded in Clay, artist Nora Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara), who chose the piece and its companion (both 20.5 inches by 26 inches), enumerates the differences, asking which vessel was made first and who made them.
We know the potters’ names, but not the nature of their collaboration.
“Consider the period of time they were made,” Naranjo Morse told Pasatiempo about the early 20th-century pots. “The idea of creating a vessel that large, with that level of design intricacy and having it come out of a pit fire is pretty remarkable.”
Naranjo Morse, the mother of twins, regards the pots as a sibling pair.
“I look at things in pairs and multiples, so I was drawn to that,” she says. “In the SAR collection they have them on a shelf that’s near the floor. You can start to look very closely at those nuances that make them different.”
Among the pots’ prominent design motifs is a geometric, abstract representation of a raincloud. Seen at the center of one pot, the raincloud is oriented vertically rather than horizontally, which creates “a whole different universe,” she says.
“I don’t know what they were thinking, but I’d love to know.”
It could be that Vigil constructed the pot and Montoya designed it, or vice versa, as part of an ongoing artistic exchange. Collaborative pieces are not uncommon in historic Pueblo pottery.
“In that collaboration, there’s a real female/male creative dynamic that blows my mind,” she says. “If it was similar to my family experience, my father would design the pots, and my mother would make the pots. How that relationship works between a man and a woman making the same pot has a lot of layers to it: cultural, human, gender-wise. All of those things captivated me.” ◀