Martina Vigil and Florentino Montoya

Martina Vigil and Florentino Montoya (San Ildefonso), storage jar with lid (circa 1905), clay and paints, 20.5 inches by 26 inches, IAF. 1221; image courtesy School for Advanced Research

This example of a San Ildefonso storage jar is one of a pair of nearly identical pots made by collaborators Martina Vigil and Florentino Montoya. The differences between them are subtle. The rim of the lid is narrower on this one than on its partner, for instance. In the exhibit catalogue for Grounded in Clay, artist Nora Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara), who chose the piece and its companion (both 20.5 inches by 26 inches), enumerates the differences, asking which vessel was made first and who made them.

We know the potters’ names, but not the nature of their collaboration.

“Consider the period of time they were made,” Naranjo Morse told Pasatiempo about the early 20th-century pots. “The idea of creating a vessel that large, with that level of design intricacy and having it come out of a pit fire is pretty remarkable.”

