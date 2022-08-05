San Ildefonso potter Maria Martinez (1886-1980) was known for her distinctive, monochromatic, black-on-black wares. Her pottery pieces, on which her husband, Julian Martinez, collaborated, feature matte black designs on polished surfaces.
Editors Charles Eldredge, Julie Schimmel, and William H. Truettner write in Art in New Mexico, 1900 – 1945: Paths to Taos and Santa Fe (National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution, 1986) that the popularity of the San Ildefonso black-on-black pots was, in part, due to the affinity between their smooth, geometric shapes and Art Deco aesthetics.
The Martinezes were encouraged by the promotion of Indigenous pottery by artist and archaeologist Kenneth M. Chapman, an associate of Edgar L. Hewett, who was the founder of the Museum of New Mexico. Active attempts to recreate the shapes of pots from archaeological excavations led to a decade of experimentation on the part of the pair. Their first black-on-black piece was created in 1918. Maria Martinez hand-coiled the clay, and Julian Martinez decorated them.
The artists’ black-on-black wares contrasted with the traditional polychrome vessels of San Ildefonso but broadened its scope as a living, evolving, and modern tradition.
In that spirit of modernity, Stephine “Steph” Poston (Sandia) calls our attention to the self-portraits in the center of the plate (1.5 inches by 12.5 inches) she chose for inclusion in Grounded in Clay. Although the hallmarks of a particular maker can be found on historic Pueblo pots, they were never signed. But here, the artists etch identifiable versions of themselves into the clay.
One reason for the selection, Poston says, was a childhood memory of seeing Maria Martinez in a documentary and the empowering impression that it made. It was the first time she’d seen another Pueblo woman on television.
The endearing self-portraits, showing the artists at work on their craft, were another reason.
“I had never seen anything like it; it felt like a ‘selfie,’ and it proved to me that Maria was a Renaissance woman who was way before her time,” Poston says.