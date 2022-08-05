Maria (Poveka) and Julian Martinez (San Ildefonso), plate (circa 1921–1923), clay

Maria (Poveka) and Julian Martinez (San Ildefonso), plate (circa 1921–1923), clay, 1 ½ x 12 ½ inches, SAR.1978-8-1; image courtesy School for Advanced Research

San Ildefonso potter Maria Martinez (1886-1980) was known for her distinctive, monochromatic, black-on-black wares. Her pottery pieces, on which her husband, Julian Martinez, collaborated, feature matte black designs on polished surfaces.

Editors Charles Eldredge, Julie Schimmel, and William H. Truettner write in Art in New Mexico, 1900 – 1945: Paths to Taos and Santa Fe (National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution, 1986) that the popularity of the San Ildefonso black-on-black pots was, in part, due to the affinity between their smooth, geometric shapes and Art Deco aesthetics.

The Martinezes were encouraged by the promotion of Indigenous pottery by artist and archaeologist Kenneth M. Chapman, an associate of Edgar L. Hewett, who was the founder of the Museum of New Mexico. Active attempts to recreate the shapes of pots from archaeological excavations led to a decade of experimentation on the part of the pair. Their first black-on-black piece was created in 1918. Maria Martinez hand-coiled the clay, and Julian Martinez decorated them.

