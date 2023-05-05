Thanks to the technology of “cut” and “paste” commands on our digital devices, we can rapidly move text, photos, and graphics around; but the techniques of cutting and pasting — or collaging — existed long before computers. Collage derives from the French word coller (to glue) and is an art form thought to have originated with cubists Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, who are credited with coining the term.
But they didn’t invent the process.
Japanese artists were among the first to tear pieces of paper and attach them to silk and paper as early as the 12th century. In Gothic cathedrals, artists applied gold leaf and gems to icons and religious imagery. English artist Mary Delaney created “paper mosaicks” in the l8th century. In the Victorian era, collage was a popular craft — even enjoyed by author Charles Dickens — and was used in scrapbooks and homemade greeting cards.
Today, collagists attach paper, fabric, text, photographs, and a wide variety of objects to board, paper, canvas, and functional items. Some of the most wildly creative and talented artists are pasting and gluing right here in Santa Fe, and in addition to collecting their work, you can also learn directly from them how to make collages yourself.
Here are three top Santa Fe-based pasting pros.
Glued to realism
Sandra Duran Wilson describes her studio as a “creative bubble,” where she explores, invents, and surrounds herself with paints, glues, and textiles. The walls are lined with her vibrantly colored, textured, abstract collages that include elements of realism. They suggest a reverence for nature, and often the viewer’s eyes ascend vertically to the cosmos and an unseen spiritual realm.
Wilson began creating as a child, inspired by art lessons from a neighbor where she grew up on the Texas-Mexico border. She studied both art and cognitive science and was always an explorer and an experimenter in every medium she tried. During my recent visit to her studio, she compared her extensive travels to her art.
“I might have a plan, but with every trip, you have to take a side trip and explore,” she says. “I came into the planet with a mission — to break all the rules and put them back together again in a new way.” Her words describe not only her life, but also her assemblage work.
Wilson has lived in Santa Fe for 45 years but is often on the road, giving workshops and attending exhibitions of her work around the world. She is the author of six books about art and also provides instructional episodes on her eponymous YouTube channel. “When I teach,” she says, “I explain that color is a foundation and texture is the story. I ask the students what their story is.”
During a recent mini-workshop with Wilson in her studio, she showed me, a novice, how to spread water on a wooden panel, apply paint, place a deli wrapping sheet over it, and move the sheet around to create an abstract background. The next step was spraying drops of alcohol over the paint and using a heat gun to create texture and to dry it. Then came the application of colored fusible web, dryer sheets, and paper.
Wilson explained about selecting the correct type of glue to adhere a piece of aluminum linings from a Skinny Pop bag and a chocolate bar wrapper. “I love using it because it still smells from chocolate,” she says as she demonstrates how to iron the aluminum with a light touch to create various sizes of bubbles.
During the workshop, Wilson spoke about cohesion, composition, and balance, and suggested that if I extended applied pieces to the edge of the board, it would invite the imagination to go beyond it. Her words stayed with me long after the workshop ended.
Seduced by collage
Like her collages, Darlene Olivia McElroy radiates joy, a tinge of naughtiness, and a dollop of mystery. Her collaged figures have a dreamy, seductive quality that invites viewers to enter into their story. Then, almost imperceptibly, the story changes.
One of McElroy’s ancestors came to New Mexico as a scribe for Don Diego de Vargas in 1692, and her recent collaged portrait of a handsome Spanish conquistador wearing a white ruff seems straightforward. But maybe not. Isn’t he wearing a huipil (a traditional tunic usually worn by Indigenous women) from Mexico or Central America? And why are skeletons dancing behind him? Clearly, it’s a story about the countless deaths that resulted from the clash of cultures through colonization. Additionally, the ornate white makeup on one side of his face is redolent of Day of the Dead celebrations.
“All of my portraits have a primary story and a secondary one. And the stories I tell may be different from the ones the viewer sees. That’s fine with me,” the artist says.
McElroy began painting on the walls of her bedroom in central California when she was three. “My mother just accepted it,” she says, “because my grandfather was an artist on Catalina Island.”
She spent her childhood summers with her grandmother in La Cienega and came to Santa Fe in the ’70s to blow glass and to paint. In 1995 she moved here permanently and has been creating and selling her art ever since. The author of five books on such topics as image transfer, alternative art surfaces, and mixed media in clay, McElroy exhibits her work frequently and has dedicated collectors from around the globe. Her workshops attract seasoned artists, newbies, and “people who want to explore their creativity and have fun,” she says.
Recently, my husband, Paul, and I took a workshop with McElroy in her home studio, where her current work perches on an easel and the tables are covered with bits and pieces of textiles, jewelry, photos, and small curios she has collected. We made two collages, “one on the theme of stranger things, and the second on imagined travel.”
McElroy’s intuition about what each of us needs led her to offer a transparent film negative to Paul, who is a photographer, and then she talked with him about art as cooking, since they both are whizzes in the kitchen. “Painting is the sweet and sour of art … curves against straight lines, cool versus warm colors, smooth versus textured,” she says. For me, she suggested alphabet letters and a small plastic eyeball or two. “When I offer something to a student, it’s usually because I see something that would add that ‘sweet spot’ for their work,” she explains. We all were thoroughly absorbed in the process, discussing our interpretations of the two themes, and then Paul and I left with four collages.
Beauty in layers
If there’s such a thing as a hidden collagist, it’s surely Kitt Miller. She earned national attention in the 1980s and ’90s when she created and sold thousands of 12-inch-high “foot” stools — each a distinct, whimsical, two-legged character upholstered with shirt, pants, and shoes. Her collectors included celebs like Jimmy Buffet, Elton John, and Zubin Mehta, former conductor for the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Then, in a sense, she went underground. She raised a son, decorated homes, designed events and gardens, and painted and collaged at night. Occasionally her collages were featured in galleries, and she sold them to visitors and friends who were dazzled by their wit, beauty, and inventiveness. Now her son has kids of his own, and Miller is a full-time collagist.
Her style and method are classical: cut out images and paste them on surfaces. But everything else about her is unique. She’s guided by her appreciation of beauty, and her focus is on aesthetics and composition. Some of her pieces are layered and complex, and others are minimalist — an appealing, evocative background, which suggests place, and one startling image set in front of it. She collages on paper, empty tea canisters, mirrors. “If I could collage my whole house, I probably would!” she says.
The most time-consuming part of my workshop with Miller was selecting a background and images from her vast, catalogued collection of colorful printed ephemera, then carefully cutting them out, and laying out the entire piece before pasting anything. When I was planning the layout for a cylindrical tea canister, she provided a template so I would know the precise size of the collage.
While I assembled the images for a flat collage, Miller suggested I might move a few of them around or overlap them and indicated the order in which they should be pasted.
The highlight, for me, was when her husband, Greg, an artist, walked into the studio, picked up my collage, and asked, “Who did that? It’s great.”
Now, thanks to all my mentors, I’m a collage convert.
