Lonnie Vigil (Nambé), jar (1995), clay and mica

Lonnie Vigil (Nambé), jar (1995), clay and mica, 25.5 inches by x 28.5 inches, SAR.1995-13-1; image courtesy School for Advanced Research

Measuring more than 2 feet high and 2 feet wide, the monochromatic micaceous clay jar by artist Lonnie Vigil (Nambé) makes a bold impression. Its black surface glitters with mica, “like a thousand stars suspended in a clay sky,” writes artist Nora Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara), who selected it for Grounded in Clay.

Its form undulates with a fluid sense. It’s an amorphous pot with a rustic, handmade quality.

“It’s almost like it moves as you turn it,” Vigil told Pasatiempo. He’s visited the jar in the collection of the School for Advanced Research many times over the years. “I’m thinking that it’s probably going to be one of the pieces that will remain as an icon of our work. And when I say ‘our work,’ I mean myself, my brother, who would help me with it, and all of our ancestors. It’s generational.”

Popular in the Community