flood (2022), acrylic and dye on stitched canvas; courtesy of SITE Santa Fe

Lines rise and fall in series of peaks and valleys on a given chart or graph, forming arcs and curves with greater or lesser degrees of sharpness and height. Looking at COVID-era pandemic graphs can be harrowing. But, during the period of shutdowns, many of us did just that, focusing on the data, not the shapes: those lines, ascending and descending, angular and sharp, curvilinear and smooth as rolling hills.

“We’d spent a lot of time over the past few years looking at graphs with ups and downs of the pandemic, the stock market, or whatever the graph was,” says multimedia artist Rebecca Ward. “We’re inundated with these lines, and I was thinking about how these lines reflect so many shapes in our lives. They’re reflective of landscapes and our bodies.”

before and after (2022), acrylic and dye on stitched canvas; courtesy of SITE Santa Fe
beast (2022), acrylic and dye on stitched canvas; courtesy of SITE Santa Fe

