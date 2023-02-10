Artist Beverly McIver has been told many things about her painting. Critics have said it is “too personal.” Exhibit visitors have told her it’s “too scary.” Some have asked, “Are you in therapy?” Others have declared, “You’re so mean” and “That’s not godly at all.”

But the hardest reproofs to hear have come from other Black women, McIver says. More than once she’s been told, “You’re part of the problem.” They mean racism.

Liberation and evolution: Beverly McIver

Beverly McIver (2022), photo Artsuite
Beverly McIver, Healing (2015), collage and oil on canvas, courtesy Turner Carroll Gallery
Beverly McIver, Renee in her Purple Dress (2010), triptych, oil on canvas; courtesy Turner Carroll Gallery

