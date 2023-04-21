Knotty by nature

Patrocinio Barela, Carreta de la Muerte (1953), carved wood, leather. National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum Permanent Collection. 2006.1.56 a-f. Anonymous gift in honor of Virginia and Edward Lujan. Photo Addison Doty

One of Christian Waguespack’s favorite stories about 20th century santero Patrocinio Barela illustrates just how much wood carving differs from other art forms.

According to lore, Barela owed another man a sculpture, and when the man sought to collect before the piece was finished, Barela gave him a piece of wood. The other man was flummoxed.

Patrocinio Barela, Resurrection (pre-1940), carved wood. Loan to the Museum of International Folk Art from the Fine Arts Collection, U.S. General Services Administration WPA, Federal Art Project, 1935-1943, L.2018.2.1. Photo Pennie McBride
Patrocinio Barela, Worries (c.1950), carved wood. National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum Permanent Collection. 2006.1.44. Anonymous gift in honor of Virginia and Edward Lujan. Photo Addison Doty
Michael B. Ortega, La Muerte (1986), carved wood. Museum of International Folk Art, IFAF Collection, museum purchase, FA.1986.249.1

