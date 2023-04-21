Knotty by nature

One of Christian Waguespack’s favorite stories about 20th century santero Patrocinio Barela illustrates just how much wood carving differs from other art forms.
According to lore, Barela owed another man a sculpture, and when the man sought to collect before the piece was finished, Barela gave him a piece of wood. The other man was flummoxed.
“Barela just said, ‘Well, the sculpture’s in there; I just haven’t brought it out yet,’” says Waguespack, curator of 20th century art at the New Mexico Museum of Art. “I think it’s a really beautiful way to think, that idea that you are kind of a facilitator for what nature already has in mind.”
That concept — that carving is a collaboration between artist and nature — is the thrust behind With the Grain, running through Sept. 4 at the museum. It features 80 pieces of art, including 35 created by Barela, a trailblazer in the woodcarving world. Barela, who died in Taos in 1964 (his birth date is unknown but estimated to be between 1900 and 1902), is known for following the natural shape of wood — the “direction” of its curves, bumps, and knots.
The exhibition showcases work by a handful of artists. Also featured prominently are creations by Cordova’s José Dolores López, who lived from 1868 to 1937. A group known as the Cordova carvers, led by his descendants, continues to create.
In fact, two carvings — one each by Barela and López — greet visitors as they enter the exhibition.
“I’m always struck by the fact that they were made only four years apart from one another,” Waguespack says of the carvings. “One looks very historic and the other one so contemporary, and I remind myself that these are [from] overlapping [eras]. It’s kind of a grounding moment for me.”
While those pieces are peers in terms of age, the oldest carving in the exhibition dates to the 1800s and the newest was created last year. With the Grain is divided into three sections, focused on the Cordova carvers, Barela, and contemporary artists’ work.
“In the Cordova section, there are works by historic Cordova carvers and contemporary Cordova carvers, so you have instances where a contemporary piece is sitting right next to something that was made almost a century ago,” Waguespack says. “I like to think that in some ways, it’s like looking through a family album, and you begin to see kind of familiarities and faces and people over time.”
That said, “contemporary” can be a misleading label, he says. Sometimes he’ll assume it applies to a piece he’s looking at.
“Then I’ll look at the date, and it’ll be from the ’70s or ’60s. While it’s very presently in my mind and my space, it’s actually been around for a minute. So I think time is a difficult thing, at least for people like me, to wrap their heads around.”
Two of Barela’s pieces in With the Grain, Carreta de la Muerte and Worries, showcase his skill at creating a palpable mood via figurines’ body language. The former depicts a man pulling a wagon behind him, his anguished, folded face casting shadows on itself. One foot rests only slightly ahead of the other, suggesting a lack of desire to reach his destination. In Worried, a figure with apparently pursed lips appears to crouch while holding a hand protectively over its head, as if to ward off trouble.
Those pieces are from 1953 and 1950, respectively. Jacob Salazar’s Moses, from 2012, shows the Biblical figure seemingly ascending from out of the ground, the Ten Commandments at his feet. His eyes are closed and his hands sway above his head, giving him a supernatural appearance.
The bulk of the pieces in With the Grain are on loan from the museums of Spanish Colonial Art and International Folk Art, as well as the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos, Waguespack says. Two came from the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, and a few others are from private collections.
The exhibition is timed to overlap with the Traditional Spanish Market (this year July 28-30) and Santa Fe’s summer tourist season. Waguespack says the exhibit is among the largest he has been involved with, creating an organizational challenge.
“For instance, in the Cordova section, you have these themes in the artwork that recur again and again over a century of creating,” he says. “So they kind of all speak to one another, even though one might be from 1940 and the other one’s from 2017. As for Barela’s work, we organized it a little bit more loosely. I wanted people to be able to walk through and just really get a sense of Barela’s creative mind.”
By definition, santeros are artists who create religious imagery. Neither Barela nor López was strictly a santero, but many of their works — and the carvings of other artists featured in With the Grain — contain Christian imagery.
That shouldn’t be mistaken for religious fervor in every case, Waguespack says. Multiple carvings of the Biblical Tree of Life in With the Grain speak to the notion of nature rather than humans, he says.
“I’m interested in seeing that the primary focus of this narrative isn’t Adam and Eve; they’re shrunk down in some of these Trees of Life, so tiny that you can barely even see them,” he says. “It’s about the tree itself and about nature.”
Waguespack had assumed that artists from earlier eras would gravitate more toward spirituality than their modern counterparts.
“But when looking at the careers of the artists, the older ones really didn’t initially pursue religious material,” he says. “They tended to be kind of shoehorned into it by the market later on, but when you see their work really kind of take wings and fly is when they’re working with secular furniture, decoration and design, or artwork about animals. And for the younger generation, their work comes from a much more spiritual place.”
Carvers envision concepts but don’t always put them to paper, Waguespack says.
“If you were to go into Barela’s studio, or the studios of most of the artists in this exhibition, you wouldn’t see a bunch of preliminary sketches of what the finished product is supposed to look like,” he says. “They usually have some idea of what the finished project is going to be, but those natural forms that already exist in the wood shape is what ends up being the final product.”