Anglo etcher and painter Gene Kloss and husband, Phillips, became so immersed in local culture, she told an essayist, that several people came to check on their safety after they missed a Christmas Eve dance at Santo Domingo Pueblo.

That act speaks volumes about the California emigrant’s comfort adjusting from urbane Berkeley to the pastoral Taos of a century ago, as well as to her social preferences. She gravitated toward locals — and Indigenous customs — rather than other artists who also moved to Northern New Mexico from points afar.

Etched in Memory: Gene Kloss' Taos

Gene Kloss, Buffalo Dancers at Fiesta (undated), oil on canvas; courtesy Couse-Sharp Historic Site
Etched in Memory: Gene Kloss' Taos

Gene Kloss, Indian Singer (1965), drypoint, etching; courtesy Couse-Sharp Historic Site
Etched in Memory: Gene Kloss' Taos

R.H. Dick was an avid collector of Gene Kloss’ work in the late 1980s. Above is an excerpt of a personal letter from Kloss to  Dick dated September 4, 1989.

Courtesy Couse-Sharp Historic Site