King of rainbows

Many of Matt King’s pieces are untitled, such as this work from 2022 (Untitled Neon 003, detail). King’s fiancée, Han Santana-Sayles, says it was important to the artist that viewers establish their own perceptions of his work.
Matt King: Becoming Light, an exhibition at CONTAINER focusing primarily on paintings from a prolific period toward the end of Matt King’s life, includes Untitled 001 (2022).
Matt King: Becoming Light, an exhibition at CONTAINER focusing primarily on paintings from a prolific period toward the end of Matt King’s life, includes Untitled Neon 004 (2022).
About a week after Matt King’s untimely death in July 2021, his fiancée Han Santana-Sayles learned that his work had been chosen to appear in the Spring/Break Art Show in New York City.
King had poured his soul into Meow Wolf since co-founding it in 2008, Santana-Sayles says, and was energized about shifting his focus to his personal art. Acceptance into Spring/Break was a major endorsement of the 37-year-old’s abilities on that front, hinting at changes to come in King’s young life. It would have marked the first time in eight years that the Arlington, Texas, native exhibited his solo work in public.
“We decided against doing [the New York] show,” says Santana-Sayles, the director of artist collaboration at Meow Wolf. “It was too soon after he had passed. After that, I did some interviews in Santa Fe and looked for galleries that might show his work.”
CONTAINER, with its high ceilings and seemingly endless wall space, ended up being the perfect fit for scaled-up versions of King’s works, some of them 6 feet across. They’re part of Matt King: Becoming Light, an exhibition of 26 of King’s pieces that runs September 8 through November 5. Santana-Sayles is the curator.
The art is notable for its expansive use of color, rounded shapes, and ambiguity. Tonya Turner Carroll, co-owner of CONTAINER, describes some of the paintings as glimpses into King’s brain.
“This work really shows his genius as an artist,” Turner Carroll says. “I’m not surprised that he could create something like Meow Wolf, because you can see the inner workings of his mind in these paintings. You can see the network and the clarity and the circuitry.”
Some of the other paintings speak to King’s complexity as an artist, Santana-Sayles says.
“One of Matt’s main things was the act of creating art itself as a spiritual practice and being OK with reflecting all the messiness of being human,” she says. “You can see his obsessive searching for meaning; in my mind, this is like a frenetic web of connection, with all of these paths that are crossing. It’s like a map to nowhere as much as there’s this optimistic and upbeat and beautiful exterior. I think this is a vulnerable body of work as much as it is impressive.”
It was important to King that viewers establish their own perceptions of his work, Santana-Sayles says. As a result, many of his pieces are untitled.
Visitors to CONTAINER will be able to view works from the second floor via a chandelier hanging from the ceiling, creating the effect of looking at a giant version of one of his paintings, Santana-Sayles says.
It’s not a secret that King took his own life, and Santana-Sayles says she has grappled with how to much to share about his struggles. At first, she didn’t want anyone to know how he’d died.
Now, she wants it known that King struggled a great deal with mental health — and was skilled at keeping that battle hidden.
“It was easy for him to conceal, because he was very accomplished and established, as well as a leader and a successful artist,” Santana-Sayles says. “I want to be transparent about that. It has been so difficult to know the right thing to say in being vulnerable with my own grief. I’ve learned that sharing that it’s difficult and complicated is better than not saying something.”
Some of King’s older creations will be clustered in a corner of CONTAINER in what Santana-Sayles calls a sort of retrospective. They include works from his early tenure with Meow Wolf as well as from his high school years. However, most of the work in Becoming Light is from a prolific period toward the end of King’s life.
“He spent at least two nights a week staying up the entire night painting — accidentally,” Santana-Sayles says. “I would stumble upon him in the morning, because we would have breakfast plans together. He would just kind of sheepishly look around and realize that it was 9 a.m., and he’d just spent the entire night awake, painting.
“He just fell back in love with painting. I think he finally felt like Meow Wolf was in a steady enough place that he could focus on his personal practice more.”
Santana-Sayles was the first person to learn King had died, and shortly thereafter, she noticed a double rainbow appear over Santa Fe. King had loved rainbows and bright colors.
“Everyone was posting [on social media] about this double rainbow and how beautiful it was,” she says. “For the subsequent two weeks after he passed, there were double rainbows every day. So it felt like him. It felt like he had just become this ethereal, huge double rainbow that the sky opened up to reveal.”