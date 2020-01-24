Antiques and stories wanted
The History Channel reality show American Pickers is coming to New Mexico in February in search of unique antique and vintage items. The show stopped in New Mexico once before, in 2015, and producers are eager to return to a land of intriguing characters with stories to tell. Anyone who thinks they have goods that pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz might want to buy should send their name, phone number, location, and description of the piece or collection, with photos, to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST. — Jennifer Levin
Santa Fe Playhouse offers comedies and classics
The Santa Fe Playhouse has announced its 2020 season, which opens April 9 with Joshua Harmon’s Bad Jews, a dark comedy about infighting among the offspring of a Holocaust survivor. The second play of the season is the musical Urinetown, by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, opening May 14, followed by the Icelandic magical realism of Reykjavik, by Steve Yockey, opening June 18. The classic American drama All My Sons, by Arthur Miller, opens July 23, and the 2020 Fiesta Melodrama opens Aug. 27. Bingo Hall, a new work by local Native American writer Dillon Christopher Chitto, opens Oct. 1 and is being produced in collaboration with Wes and Maura Studi. The season closes with the world premiere of #Undertheinfluence, by Kristin Goodman, on Oct. 29, and Anthony Nielson’s The Night Before Christmas, opening Nov. 27. 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org. — J.L.
New Mexico artist wins annual Creative Capital award
Creative Capital announced on Jan. 15 that Glorieta-based artist Cannupa Hanska Luger is a recipient of a $100,000 award. Luger, an artist from the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, received the award for an experimental film and multimedia performance-based project called Future Ancestral Technologies. He is one of 41 artists selected for the award from a pool of more than 4,000 applicants. Luger will show the project at SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org) as part of the group exhibition Displaced: Contemporary Artists Confront the Global Refugee Crisis (Mar. 21 through Sept. 6).
Luger gained national recognition in 2016 for his Mirror Shield project, a series of protective shields he designed for use by people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline near Standing Rock. — Michael Abatemarco
New Mexico Arts administrator elected to Americans for the Arts National Advisory Council
New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, announced on Dec. 19 that members of the Americans for the Arts elected Michelle Laflamme-Childs to their national advisory council for the Public Art Network (PAN). Laflamme-Childs is the current director of New Mexico Arts’ 1% for Art in Public Places Program (AIPP). She is a former deputy director of the Santa Fe Art Institute.
Americans for the Arts, founded in 1960, is a leading nonprofit for national support of the arts. The organization’s Public Art Network is the only professional network in the United States devoted to advancing public art programs and projects. A Massachusetts native, Laflamme-Childs has been in Santa Fe for more than 20 years. In addition to her work with AIPP, she is a published poet, essayist, and disc jockey for commercial radio. She was a core member of the Cut+Paste Society, a collaborative group of female writers and artists active in Santa Fe from 2010 to 2016. — M.A.
