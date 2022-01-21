Photographer James McConnell grew up in a remote wilderness valley in Washington’s Cascade Mountains. His parents were mountain climbers and environmentalists. They lived off-grid with no running water, no electricity, and no phones.
Early memories of growing up shaped the photographer, who lives partially off-grid today in an old adobe rental perched on a crest overlooking an arroyo in New Mexico’s Ortiz Mountains. If not for his formative years in the Cascades, he might not be the photographer he is today.
“Ansel Adams was a family friend,” says McConnell, who’s in his early 70s. “I think I met him when I was 4. I thought he was cool because he had a beard.”
McConnell spent the pandemic shooting and assembling a collection of fine art photographs of ravens, coyotes, and night blooms, which were all taken in the vicinity of his home. He developed two websites to showcase his work: jamesmcconnellphotography.com, featuring these recent subjects, and frameandlightstudio.com, a broader collection of his black-and-white and color photography of New Mexico, including landscapes, trees, and wildlife. He isn’t represented by a gallery now but is hoping that will change.
McConnell remembers watching Adams load his equipment on a pack horse, and he set off with the renowned photographer to watch him work.
“I remember sitting on this ridge, way up high, with this massive valley dropping down,” he says. “The mountain on the other side of the valley was a hanging glacier. He wanted a picture of that glacier and an ice fall. It was just the two of us. He set up his gear, put the hood over his head, and from about 10 in the morning until about 4:30 in the afternoon, he was under his hood, looking at this glacier. It had heated up enough where there was an ice fall. He got one shot. I remember listening to this man talking about the quality of light. When you’re a 7-year-old, that’s almost meaningless. But I remember him saying that the most incredible light he’d ever seen was in Northern New Mexico.”
Decades later, after moving here from Melbourne, Australia, where he was working as a business consultant, he says, “I get it.”
“It was a satori,” he says, mentioning the Buddhist term for sudden enlightenment. “Even moonlight is different here. Even the colors behave differently. I didn’t shoot color until I went digital because I didn’t process it in the darkroom. In one of my early shows, I did some prints of aspens with color, and people thought I’d faked it, that I cranked up the saturation.”
McConnell debated not posting color images on his site but, he says, a large segment of buyers craves them. So he did post them.
“But it’s always a personal issue to me, how much color to include.”
McConnell, who does have electricity and an internet connection, was inspired to start shooting ravens because of the work of two other photographers: Beth Moon and Masahisa Fukase.
“Fukase is a Japanese photographer who’s almost unknown here,” he says. “He photographed ravens in Japan. He had a brawl in a barand went into a 20-year coma. But his work was groundbreaking. He pioneered a lot of stuff: silhouettes, backlighting, willfully out of focus shots. That got me thinking about the ravens here.”
Whether in color or in black and white, McConnell’s photographs capture a sense of drama which even seems to pervade the images of birds at rest. But images such as Raven Aloft have a visceral intensity.
“In my misspent youth, if it was dangerous, I sought it out, and this included hang gliding. I got conscious of wind currents and much more conscious of birds. I was flying mainly on the Oregon coast, where you’d have a pretty constant wind coming in. It would hit a cliff and there would be an updraft. You could tip your wing up and go ridge soaring. The birds would do that.”
Corvids, the family that includes ravens, crows, magpies, and jays, are among the smartest birds in the world. And they’re incredibly acrobatic when in the air.
“They also have a sense of humor, a sense of sport,” McConnell says. “They like to toy with the coyotes. Coyotes have these very luxuriant tails that almost reach the ground. They’ll walk up behind the coyote and peck the tail. It’s like counting coup. They’ll pick up a stick, fly way up, and drop it for another one to catch.”
There’s a certain wildness to McConnell’s raven photos. But nature photographers often look for those moments of heightened intensity, like an eagle swooping down to catch a fish. The more introspective images captured by McConnell focus instead on small revealing moments. In Ode to Snow, for instance, a raven cranes his neck skyward, seemingly enraptured by the falling snow.
Ravens became part of a body of work that grew to include night blooming flowers and coyotes.
What McConnell didn’t know was that the same place where all the ravens were soaring was at the confluence of two or three coyote trails.
“I was out hiking, and I saw these 3-inch-wide paths. I thought it was from mountain bikes. It was coyotes. I heard them every night, which is mystical to me.”
“In order for me to photograph coyotes, I always have to find out where the wind is coming from and conceal myself downwind. They’re nearly impossible to photograph at night. It’s mainly at dusk and sometimes at midday when they’d show up. Never at night.”
Sometimes, while lying in wait, he’d question his sanity.
“Last January, there was a lot of snow around, and it dropped below zero. It was COVID isolation time. But I was dedicated. I put on a lot of down clothing. I didn’t know if anybody was going to show up. I was lying in the snow, camera to my face, and I was worried that the metal would freeze to my face. But they showed up, and it was pure luck. They didn’t smell me.”
McConnell, in concealment, devised a means of getting the coyotes to look in his direction. “Intimacy has a lot to do with eye contact,” he says. What McConnell would do is make a sudden motion with his arm. The coyotes would look up, and he would have one shot.
“I would like to say that it’s my incredible genius and wonderfulness, but there’s so much luck involved,” he says.
The animals’ facial expressions stand out among the coyote imagery. Each individual seems sly, intelligent, with piercing eyes but no trace of fear. In these candid shots, the photographer is absent, an unregistered presence as the coyotes go about their business.
McConnell was accustomed to landscape photography, which involved more premeditation, setting up a tripod and waiting for the right light. Shooting live subjects whose actions were unpredictable involved much more chance. That’s less true, perhaps, of his photographs of night blooms, but those, too, involve knowing your window of opportunity.
“I was doing some photography at night in the summer, listening to the coyotes, and I noticed these flowers that started blooming around midnight. They were datura and some tiny barrel cacti. They would be completely wilted by about eight in the morning.”
McConnell shoots all of his photographs in the series Night using only moonlight and candlelight, which gives them a supernatural quality. While they appear almost like still lifes, each one is a portrait of a night blooming flower in situ, out in the field.
“My favorite photographers tend to find specific niches in which to shoot. Beth Moon, for example, did a lot of ravens. She did a lot of African trees. Nick Brandt shoots wildlife in East Africa, which is where I spent my formative years, from about age 8 to age 12. He does a lot of conservation work too. Like Fukase, he was kind of pioneering in his time for shooting wildlife in black and white. It’s like when Ansel Adams was shooting flowers in black and white. There’s something very special about that.”
