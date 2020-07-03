Multicolores Maya Women’s Rug Hooking Cooperative, Guatemala
The Story of the Collaborators (2020)
Value: $265
Multicolores, a cooperative of more than 50 female rug makers from the highlands of Guatemala, draws inspiration from centuries-old Mayan designs. Rug hooking is an innovative practice that stems from the tradition of making alfombras, impermanent carpets that are used to line the streets during the annual Guatemalan Semana Santa, also known as Holy Week. Multicolores, which means “many-colored,” sells its textiles as a means of building economic stability.
Traditionally, alfombras are made using layers of colored sawdust, flowers, and flower petals, pine needles, fruit, colored earth, and other organic materials that are soaked in dyes, dried, pressed, and smoothed inside wood frames set over the rough stone-paved streets. But the members of Multicolores typically make their hook rugs out of recycled cotton fabrics. “This is good for the environment and an inexpensive local source of hooking material,” says Multicolores’ Development Director Cheryl Conway-Daly.
Multicolores has exhibited at IFAM every year since 2014. Their items range from $125 for a cushion cover or small rug to $4,500 for a large rug.
The artists typically work at home and meet with their rug hooking groups once or twice a week. “Being able to work from home is valuable under ordinary circumstances, but particularly valuable under these extraordinary circumstances when staying at home has become an obligation due to CoViD-19,” says Conway-Daly, who lives in New York but spends four months of the year in Guatemala.
The artists draw inspiration for their vibrantly colored designs from huipiles, which are traditional Guatemalan blouses decorated with motifs that relate to Mayan cosmology, femininity, and nature. The recycled fabrics used for the rugs come from pacas, second-hand clothing stores located in towns and villages throughout Guatemala.
Rug hooking is not a traditional Guatemalan craft, however. It was taught to the women as part of an apprenticeship program started in 2009 by Mary Anne Wise, an American rug hooker and teacher. Wise co-founded Multicolores with Jody Slocum, Reyna Pretzantzin, and Conway-Daly in 2014.
“Peer-to-peer mentoring is at the very heart of Multicolores’ mission and values,” Conway-Daly says. “This practice began with a Teach the Teachers Program in 2013 and remains an important part of our team’s philosophy. New members are taught to rug-hook by their group peers. New knowledge is continuously shared with fellow artists, and collaborations are welcomed. These are the expectations held by all members of Multicolores.”
Conway-Daly says that income from IFAM sales has offered an alternative to low paid employment; enabled mothers to combine working from home with looking after their children; helped to pay for school supplies, food, clothing, medical care, and dentistry; and helped families to improve their homes by laying cement floors, adding glass to windows, and building an extra room. “The artists also enjoy having their own income because it means they can make independent spending decisions, often for the first time, and buy things according to their own priorities and tastes. For those artists without family support, having an income makes them feel safer, more self-reliant.”
Irma Elizabeth de León Sazo made the rug that appears in the auction. “Working as a folk-art artist has changed my life,” she says. “Alongside the economic benefits, my self-esteem has improved and I feel valued as an artist and as a mother. I am proud that my family sees the potential in me, an example that no barriers exist to achieving new triumphs and successes in life.” ◀
