Georges Valris, Haiti
Haitian Vodou Flag
Value: $850
Artist Georges Valris finds inspiration in Haitian history and his upbringing in the Vodou religion. Valris makes a variety of objects, from handbags and purses embellished in sequins to distinctive, culturally significant Vodou flags.
As much as 50 percent of the Haitian population practices the Afro-American religion of Vodou, a syncretic religion that represents a confluence of Roman Catholicism and West African religious traditions. It involves the veneration, through servitude, of a pantheon of over 1,000 spirits known as Lwa (or Loa), who are the intermediaries between the realms of the human and the divine. The flags (or drapo), serve a liturgical function and often depict the specific Lwa to which they’re devoted. Most drapo are made by Vodou priests or their family members.
“This is a very traditional, ethnic craft, which used to decorate religious events and temples,” Valris says. “We make it now as a decoration item.”
These beautifully adorned textiles are bedecked with multicolored sequins and beads that can number in the thousands. The typical price for Valris’ item range from $25 for smaller items to as much $500 for a drapo. He has been a regular exhibitor at IFAM since 2006.
He makes the flags at home, working with apprentices he mentors in the craft. The fabric is stretched over a frame, then he hand-draws the design before filling in the fabric with the sequins and beads, which are hand-sewn with needle and thread, one by one. “The large beaded pieces can take up to — it depends — hundreds of hours,” he says. When finished, the work is taken off the frame and a border is sewn around the image. Almost all of the work is made by hand, although he uses a pedal-operated sewing machine for certain stitches.
Valris was born in Cavaillon, in the south of Haiti, in 1950. He started making baskets and hats as a student before moving to Port au Prince to find work as a carpenter. When he started making flags to decorate temples and churches, he embellished them with ribbons and brass buttons pulled from discarded military uniforms. Now, he purchases a lot of his materials from suppliers in the United States. “Like Haitian painting and metalwork, vodou flags began to be recognized internationally,” he says. “Adventurous collectors started to look for them and buy them in temples. By now, the vodou flags represent the Haitian culture and are sold still to collectors but also to tourists.” ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.