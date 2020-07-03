Carla Fernández, Mexico
Rebozo
Value: $200
“In Mexico, high fashion is made in the mountains, the deserts, and the jungles,” writes Mexico City-based fashion designer Carla Fernández in her Manifesto of Fashion as Resistance. “We make fashion alongside people whose roots are in the earth from which they sustain themselves.”
Fernández studied fashion design at Mexico City’s Ibero-American University and, there, she was taught by her pattern cutting teacher that “the human body has no straight lines, so any pattern must incorporate a precise handling of curves.” But Fernández was intrigued by the pre-Hispanic fashions still being produced by Indigenous cultures throughout Mexico, which are based on the simple geometry of squares, rhombuses, and rectangles — folded, pleated, tucked, and sewn into elaborate styles. Such fashions became the basis for her modern designs.
For Fernández, fashion is a way of preserving history because it tells a story. For the Indigenous designs used as the basis for her fashions, no fabric is wasted. If a piece of cloth is cut up, the story it tells is considered incomplete, so only a minimal amount of cutting is done. Although fashions among Indigenous cultures vary from region to region, the square pattern is a constant. It inspired her brand Square Root, which refers to the material aspect of Indigenous fashions, as well as its centuries-old Mexico heritage, or its roots. She works alongside artisans who create her contemporary designs using traditional techniques. For instance, she works with artisans in Ahuirán, in the Mexican state of Michoacán. “They are amazing ladies who have done backstrap looming,” she says. “It’s a combination of threads that used to be, in pre-Hispanic times, made of feathers.” She also works with artisans such as Fidel Martínez in Chimalhuacán, and Pascuala Hernández in Santa Martha, in the Mexican state of Chiapas.
Backstrap looms are a staple in Indigenous Mexican textiles. It’s also a sustainable practice. “In the mountains, an artisan harvests cotton, collects seven branches with which to make a backstrap loom and, seated on a woven palm mat, she makes a panel of fabric,” she writes in her manifesto. “If tomorrow the petroleum supply is depleted, if there is no electricity or internet and the industry is paralyzed, she will still do what she does: She will continue making her own clothing, growing her own food, and building her own home.”
This was going to be Fernández’s fourth year at IFAM, then the event was canceled. “I’m truly missing it,” says Fernández. “We’re all very hopeful that next year it’s going to reopen, and we can be there with all of the friends and people we meet every year.”
Fernández’s fashions can sell for as much as $1,200 for a one-of-a-kind garment, such as a Chicomecoatl tunic made by Ahuirán-based artisan Feliciana Hernández.
“I consider myself — more than a fashion designer — a cultural agent,” Fernández says. “The way that IFAM does things is the way that cultural agents work. I’ve learned a lot about how we can do business but always focusing on the hearts and minds behind the pieces that are being sold. I love the days before the market when we can meet amazing people from around the world. Sharing all that knowledge and experience, for me, is fantastic.” ◀
