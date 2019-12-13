Loretto Chapel in its holiday decor co-stars with the music when Santa Fe Pro Musica presents its A Baroque Christmas concerts. The program includes Telemann’s Burlesque de Don Quixote, which depicts some of the novel’s most famous scenes, including Quixote tilting at windmills and Sancho Panza atop his galumphing donkey; also on the bill is Handel’s “The Cuckoo and the Nightingale” organ concerto. Each performance features a coloratura soprano showpiece: either Handel’s Gloria (sung by Clara Rottsolk) or Vivaldi’s In furore iustissimae irae (sung by Dominique Labelle), as well as traditional carols. 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, through Dec. 24, Loretto Chapel, 207 Old Santa Fe Trail. $20-$95; 505-988-4640, sfpromusica.org.
