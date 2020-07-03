The grayish figure is human yet alien, with a large, moonlike skull. Her downcast face might be sad, or maybe she’s just tired of being looked at. Her breasts are placed unusually high on her torso, along her collar bones, and three arms wrap around her torso.
“Because she can’t cover herself with two,” says artist Katie O’Sullivan of the woman depicted in Fragile Sense of Self. The 2018 work is on the website of Keep Contemporary (142 Lincoln Ave., 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com).
O’Sullivan usually begins painting without a plan. She makes marks and slowly covers them up, removes paint to reveal pieces of them, and then evaluates what has emerged. Along the left edge of the canvas, lines that might be spines wiggle like worms. They repeat along the bottom of the canvas, as well as on the arms and jaw. Light scratches around the crown of the head form the opening petals of a flower.
“I like having some type of reference to a flower,” says O’Sullivan, who is a business partner at the gallery. “I like how when you’re in a city and you see flowers coming through cracks in the concrete. Beauty is always coming through somehow. Light is still coming through.”
She painted Fragile Sense of Self during a period when she had lost her confidence, she says. She wanted to change the direction of her work and worried it wouldn’t be well received — but it was more than that. “People are always trying to tell you what to do, or how you should behave. How you should look. ... In this piece, I was challenging what it means to be female, so I made sure to stick the boobs on because I don’t think her face is feminine or pretty.”
The moody color palette of Fragile Sense of Self differs from the bright colors O’Sullivan had been using for a few years prior to this piece. But then Donald Trump was elected, and “that was just so annoying. He would bash women, and it was very sad. So, I really toned down the color. Even my mom was like, ‘Are you okay?’ I was okay, but I think this stuff comes out in the paintings.”
The 57-year-old New Jersey native graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. She cites British painters Francis Bacon and Jenny Saville, and Polish painter Zdzisław Beksiński, among her influences. Although her work looks nothing like these artists’ works, there is a sort of tonal, thematic hybrid at play, with Bacon’s and Beksiński's dark and mysterious psychological dreamscapes melding with Saville’s raw bodily honesty.
With its layers of texture and shadow, Fragile Sense of Self offers viewers areas of contemplation that can lead to surprise, even for O’Sullivan. Look at the face long enough, and mark-making along its right curve becomes a bit of spine, similar to marks elsewhere on the canvas. An eye blinks out from the depth of an additional face in the figure’s left temple, this one more masculine. But she hadn’t considered that her pensive, slightly androgynous woman was so reminiscent of the moon until she was asked.
“It is moonlike!” she says. “Her head is so round. It’s almost like that face [in her temple] is the man in the moon, and she’s the extra moon face, looking out to the side. Maybe the woman has just been hiding on the dark side, but she’s been there the whole time, and now we can see her.”
