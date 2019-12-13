Holiday shopping in Santa Fe offers an array of creative options, from its slew of boutiques on the Plaza to popup markets for the season. But two options, in particular, will highlight one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts that are rich in the history and culture of Native peoples: the Young Native Artists Winter Show and the IAIA Holiday Market. Both will include pottery, jewelry, and paintings. At the former, the next generation of Native American craftspeople — children and grandchildren associated with the Palace of the Governors’ Portal Program — gather to give demos on their artistic process and sell their wares from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, inside the Meem Community Room at the New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave.; 505-476-5200, museumfoundation.org. The IAIA Holiday Market highlights the work of more than 80 IAIA students, staff, faculty, alumni, and other native artists from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Performing Arts and Fitness Center Gym on the IAIA campus, 83 A Van Nu Po; 505-424-5730, sharon.russell@iaia.edu.
