Going deep enough: Max Cole

In the spring of 1977, Max Cole’s work appeared in a sprawling survey of reductivist art at the Sidney Janis Gallery in New York. Titled Less Is More, the exhibition was a high-profile affair that included works by Cole’s contemporaries, as well as early 20th century masters of geometric abstraction like Piet Mondrian and Kazimir Malevich, the Russian exponent of suprematism whom she cites as a major influence.
For an artist who had just turned 40 and overcome her share of adversity — from a peripatetic youth to the loss of a husband in a car crash — finding herself at the pinnacle of the American art market in such exalted company was a heady thing.
But it wouldn’t last. As Cole tells it, she had arrived in New York at the tail end of the reductivist movement. While her moment was not over — she would have four shows at the Janis Gallery through 1984 and maintain a studio in New York through the turn of the century and beyond — Julian Schnabel and his band of neo-expressionists were already drawing attention away from her crowd.
“New York is very trendy,” she says. “I thought I would never see another abstract painting in New York.”
Long story short, she met a German art critic in New York who was enamored of her work. Soon she was showing in Germany, where she set up a studio. Though her work was widely praised in Europe, and she was tempted to stay there, she eventually headed back to California, where she had developed in the 1960s and ’70s, before moving three years ago to Las Vegas, N.M. Her studio there, she says, will be her last.
That hardly portends an end to her story. An exhibition at SITE Santa Fe, presenting 37 of her works produced over 60 years, is titled Endless Journey, a name of her choosing and an apt one. Beholding the sweep of her work, on stark display until Jan. 16, one is overwhelmed by her ability to upend our perception of life as an unfolding of beginnings, middles and, indeed, ends.
“You basically have to discard the concept of time,” Cole says when asked to describe her work process.
‘EVERYTHING YOU’VE GOT’
Her comment might easily describe the way in which one can best understand the work itself, and maybe the person. Viewed through the unforgiving lens of a video-conference camera, Cole’s only concessions to the advance of age appear to be a hearing aid, a few lines in her face, and the grayness of her close-cropped hair. At 85, her vision seems unclouded.
Through her art, she long ago came to terms with her doubts about life’s seeming linearity by focusing on the line itself — in her words, “the most universal and abstract art element.” Wielding a paint-loaded technical pen, she has over the years rendered countless numbers of these “moving points in space,” stroke by stroke, in a process that is, to grossly understate the matter, painstaking. In fact, for Cole, pain is not merely incidental to the process of artistic creation; it can be integral to the process.
“It actually needs to be painful on some occasions if you’re going to get anything that has reality,” she says. “You have to go deep enough so that it becomes the defining factor of your life, not just a thing to do for a hobby or diversion. You can’t expect anything to last without your putting everything you’ve got in it. It’s something you sacrifice for, but you get back a lot more in terms of personal existence.”
A work that prompts this reflection is the acrylic-and-ink on canvas Noble Nassau. The largest work in the exhibition — at almost 14 feet long it is given an entire wall for display — it is impressive in scale, to be sure, but breathtaking in what its minute particulars suggest about the degree of commitment and powers of concentration behind its creation. On close inspection, seemingly innumerable hash marks stretch into tightly spaced horizontal lines that, at a distance, provide no obvious place for the eye to start (or end) and appear to transcend the space they occupy in the gallery. “Limitless” is a word that comes to mind.
“Neurosis,” is what Brandee Caoba, the exhibition’s curator, ventures as an explanation for conjuring such a work. She is, it seems, only half-joking. Caoba, who visited Cole with some regularity in Las Vegas in the run-up to the exhibition, reports that at no time was she permitted to breach the boundary separating Cole’s workspace from the gallery-like room outside it.
Cole, a graceful conversationalist who nonetheless contends that she is “not a very social person,” says she has always made her art in “monastic” isolation, whether working in a historic building, like the one she occupies in Las Vegas, or a derelict warehouse, like the one she retrofitted in a drug-infested part of New York’s alphabet city.
“It’s stripping out everything that’s not art,” she says, “and you’re left with the spiritual.”
The resulting work has such introspective intensity that it encourages self-examination among the viewers at SITE Santa Fe. “They always react with a sense of wonderment,” says SITE guide Matthew Cannella. “They’re always intrigued, thinking, ‘How long would this take me to do?’ They’re always drawn in close. And they begin to ask questions about process.”
CRUCIFIXION
Noble Nassau, created in 1981, may be an extreme example, but all of the works in the show — save for one — draw on what Cole regards as the energy embedded in her lines. Each work offers a variation on that theme — a variation in line spacing, texture, even color (the 1986 acrylic-on-linen Red deviates whimsically from her predilection for muted tones). Each variation seems to cause the work at hand to pulsate at a slightly different frequency. Collectively, the works yield a complex rhythm that Caoba likens to music.
The comparison, it turns out, is an insightful one. It is not easy to get Cole to measure her work against that of artists operating in other disciplines, but a question about parallels with composer Philip Glass, her direct contemporary, draws a quick response. Born two weeks before she was, Glass is another artist who thrived in New York in the 1980s, disliked the label “minimalist,” and shed light on rhythmic process through repetition of small units of stuff (in his case, musical).
“He’s doing with sound what I’m doing with materials,” Cole says, recalling how this realization hit her while attending one of Glass’s early museum concerts in New York.
Despite her awareness of the larger cultural environment at the time, Cole asserts that her work was not affected by it. Nor, she says, has it been affected by the specifics of any setting in which she has toiled, apart from differences in the quality of the light. Yet her output — and, quite possibly, her outlook — was different when she was starting out in Tucson, in the early 1960s, as a graduate student at the University of Arizona.
Those days are represented by the show’s outlier, a work from 1962 that Caoba says Cole insisted be part of the exhibition and have a place of importance in it. Occupying the entire wall adjacent to the one on which Noble Nassau hangs, the work is Crucifixion — a moniker that bears more than a passing relationship to the treatment Cole received when it was first shown.
Like all of Cole’s work, this oil-and-collage was, by her own account, a product of intuition that wasn’t trying to represent anything: “I don’t follow any rules with my art, and I don’t have any plan. You work on something as long as it lives and it morphs into something. You get in trouble if you start to try and impose a direction on it.”
Little did she know that she would get in trouble anyway. Typical of her practice at the time, she says, the work was driven by the materials at hand and their relationship to each other: “I’m wearing this shirt. I’ve got this linen canvas. There’s this communication between my shirt and the canvas. So, OK, I take it off.” The shirt became part of the work.
When all the elements came together and the image of a crucifixion emerged, the shirt — or, more specifically, the red paint casually deposited on it in the course of painting — became its focus. Some members of the community, taking the paint to be blood, thought the work sacrilegious. They said their kids should not be exposed to it.
“The anger in the Tucson Gazette was absolutely incredible,” she says, adding that, if there was an upside to the experience, it was in learning the communicative power of honesty in the act of creation. “I was amazed that art can create that much passion.”
How much that experience changed her thinking is unclear. What is clear is that, in the decade between the creation of Crucifixion and the next piece, chronologically, in the exhibition, Cole engaged in a process of self-discovery that transformed her work.
BACK TO THE BEGINNING
“I decided I’m going to quit showing altogether,” she says. “I’m going to hole myself up in the studio, not show anybody what I’m doing, and just do my work. So I moved into an old, abandoned furniture warehouse in Pasadena. I worked until I was absolutely certain of what I’m doing.”
Alone, she says, her sense of time’s passing waned, as did ego and emotion. Spirit filled the gap. “The vertical lines got absolutely firmly entrenched; so did the repeated horizontal elements.” What surfaced, in 1972, was an untitled work composed of concentric rectangles framing a black space of vast mystery. Caoba imagines the work to be a “portal into another dimension.” It was, Cole says, “pivotal.”
It was also, apparently, hard to keep under wraps. Someone got wind of the work and, eventually, it became part of an acclaimed exhibition at the Ruth S. Schaffner Gallery in Los Angeles. Cole was back in circulation, and, by 1978, was ensconced in her first studio in Lower Manhattan, an eighth-floor loft on Lispenard Street with room for the huge works she was creating and a freight elevator into which she was just barely able to squeeze those works.
“You’re young, you spread your wings, and you don’t think about if you’re ever going to find a door they’ll go through,” she says.
These days, of course, she is not so young, and the works are, by practical necessity, considerably smaller. That “the ego also decreases,” as she says, is a byproduct of the change that will nurture her ego-averse spirit.
So, too, will her move back to the West. Since leaving the trend-obsessed East a decade ago, this self-described child of the southwestern Kansas dust storms, who latched on to an identity as an artist early on and never let go, has also returned to the artistic marker she laid down with Crucifixion.
“The late works seem to be circling back to that early painting,” she writes in an email.
Like Crucifixion, her paintings from 2022 are inspired by the materials at hand. In them, she engages with wash-like pourings, producing woolly textures and vertical orientations that depart from her earlier practice. The works exude a fresh, improvisatory feel.
But among the late works, it may be two from 2015 that have the greatest resonance. Crafted exactly a century after Malevich’s Black Cross, a seminal work of abstraction Cole has said was key to her development, they could easily serve as one master’s homage to another.
In Greek Cross III, the cross figure is clear; in Greek Cross V, it is implied — if, that is, the viewer cares to infer it. All Cole is doing, she says, is working with a symmetrical form — taking a pencil, dividing a square into nine equal parts and seeing where it goes.
“I’m after a presence, not trying to depict something,” she says. “And presence is something you sense subconsciously even if you don’t have words for it. That’s part of the art and the mystery — how to make an inanimate object contain life. It’s a kind of magic.”