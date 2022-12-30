Going deep enough: Max Cole

Max Cole in her studio; image courtesy of SITE Santa Fe and Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

In the spring of 1977, Max Cole’s work appeared in a sprawling survey of reductivist art at the Sidney Janis Gallery in New York. Titled Less Is More, the exhibition was a high-profile affair that included works by Cole’s contemporaries, as well as early 20th century masters of geometric abstraction like Piet Mondrian and Kazimir Malevich, the Russian exponent of suprematism whom she cites as a major influence.

For an artist who had just turned 40 and overcome her share of adversity — from a peripatetic youth to the loss of a husband in a car crash — finding herself at the pinnacle of the American art market in such exalted company was a heady thing.

Going deep enough: Max Cole

Max Cole, Untitled (1972), ink and acrylic on paper
Going deep enough: Max Cole

Noble Nassau (1981), acrylic-and-ink on canvas
Going deep enough: Max Cole

THE VISIBLE AND (ALMOST) INVISIBLE

To understand Cole’s painstaking work, step close. In the detail of Noble Nassau (1981) — an acrylic-and-ink on canvas that is almost 14 feet long — hundreds of curious handmade marks surface. Working without an assistant, it can take Cole months to finish her large-scale works.  “And you’ll notice, going through the exhibition, that some of the paintings have texture,”  says Brandee Caoba, exhibition curator,  “because she’s taping off areas and building the surface with layers of paint, sometimes up to 60 layers or more, the result is a relief-type surface.” 

Courtesy SITE Santa Fe
Going deep enough: Max Cole

Max Cole, Crucifixion (1962), mixed media, courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe

Popular in the Community