Go with the glow

Paintings in Paul Seftel’s “Secret Gardens” series at Seftel Gallery in Cerrillos feature plants and phosphorescent paint. Courtesy Paul Seftel

As a southbound driver nears the final bend on Turquoise Trail (NM 14) before veering toward Cerrillos, there’s little to indicate that a charming quasi-ghost town of about 100 residents lies just ahead.

Similarly, as one approaches Seftel Gallery on the bucolic town’s main street, the historic building’s windowless walls offer no clues about the treasures contained within.

Go with the glow

Paintings in Paul Seftel’s “Secret Gardens” series at Seftel Gallery in Cerrillos feature plants and phosphorescent paint. Courtesy Paul Seftel

Recommended for you