Internationally acclaimed figurative sculptor Glenna Goodacre died on Monday. She was 80.
Goodacre, who moved to Santa Fe in 1983, was best known for designing the face of the United States Sacagawea dollar that entered circulation in 2000, and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Goodacre’s large-scale bronze sculptures are displayed in numerous public and private collections, and they cast familiar shadows in Santa Fe, where she is represented by Nedra Matteucci Galleries on Paseo de Peralta, near Canyon Road.
“Goodacre is a three-dimensional storyteller, adding details of clothing, hairstyle, and even elements of the landscape to her bronze figures to help viewers read their meaning. Goodacre’s works have an ability to communicate with a large audience, and that is probably what has earned her so many commissions,” Elizabeth Cook-Romero wrote in Pasatiempo when Goodacre received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2005.
Born in 1939 in Lubbock, Texas, Goodacre graduated from Colorado College and studied at the Art Students League of New York. She began her artistic life as a painter but became known for three-dimensional work that focused on the figure. Her first small bronze sculpture was cast in 1969 by the writer and treasure-hider Forrest Fenn, who had a foundry and gallery in Lubbock. In 1973, when Fenn opened his eponymous gallery in Santa Fe, Goodacre’s art was on display from the first day.
“She was a natural artist,” Fenn said. “My family was very close to her, and I cannot imagine what it will be like without her. She was so special.”
Matteucci purchased the gallery from Fenn in 1988 and continues to exhibit Goodacre works of every scale. “This is a sad loss of an iconic sculptor, dear friend, and wonderful person. Glenna will live on forever through her sculpture,” she said.
Goodacre retired from sculpting in 2016. During her career, she created people from her mind’s eye and interpreted many famous faces, including Scott Joplin, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Greer Garson. Her representations of President Ronald Reagan are at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, and the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
In Goodacre’s most well-known work, Sacagawea carries her baby, Jean Baptiste, on her back and wears shell earrings as she guides and interprets for the explorers Lewis and Clark. “There are no true pictures of Sacagawea. It’s all left up to the imagination. And that’s part of the beauty of it,” Goodacre told Pasatiempo in 1999. “I wanted to come up with an image that was a work of art.”
At the time, officials at the U.S. Mint said it was the only circulating U.S. coin to depict a mother and child. For her efforts, Goodacre received 5,000 of the coins.
The Vietnam Women’s Memorial, dedicated on Nov. 11, 1993, depicts three uniformed nurses caring for a wounded soldier and honors women who risked their lives to serve their country. “My desire to create a lasting tribute to the American women serving in Vietnam is founded upon my deep respect for each of them, and my heartfelt prayer for their ‘healing and hope,’” Goodacre wrote in her sculptor’s notes. “I have been humbled by the enormity of such a task yet incredibly honored by the overwhelming gratitude of the veterans. The emphasis of this tribute is centered on their emotions: their compassion, their anxiety, their fatigue, and above all, their dedication. That my hands can shape the clay which might touch the hearts and heal the wounds of those who served fills me with humility and deep satisfaction.”
