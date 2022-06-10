When Marsha Bemko was approached to join Antiques Roadshow, the PBS show was in Season 4 and already a hit, drawing eager thousands to convention centers across the country. But as a veteran of respected public affairs programs like Frontline, she was hesitant.
“I reluctantly accepted, and, boy, I’m glad I had the common sense to do it,” the executive producer says. She laughs. “When I told my daughter I was doing Antiques Roadshow, she said, ‘At least you’ll be working on a show my friends have heard of.’ Everybody knows of us.”
They certainly do.
A 19-time Emmy Award-nominee, Roadshow is PBS’s most-watched ongoing series and in 2021 was seen by 6 million viewers each week. After three stops in Albuquerque over the years, it fulfills its pre-pandemic promise to visit Santa Fe; this time on Tuesday, June 14. The bad news: If you don’t already have tickets, you won’t get in.
The show was spun off the long-running British Antiques Roadshow, created in 1979. Peter McGhee, who managed national productions at WGBH in Boston, thought the format might be a good fit at PBS, although the public broadcasting company wasn’t so sure. But in 1996, the first crew and gang of appraisers gathered in Concord, Massachusetts (12 other cities followed, including Albuquerque), for what turned out to be only a smattering of people. No one knew what it was, Bemko says.
After the first season aired, though, thousands waited in line. Some even slept outside the convention centers to ensure their place the next day. The practice spurred telephone ticket reservations. “But tickets were gone in 2 minutes. It’s not fair to people who don’t dial fast.” Later, a lottery system was put in place that’s used today.
Asian art appraiser Lark E. Mason has been with the show since that first shoot.
“I remember, on one occasion, where I was surrounded literally by hundreds of people,” he says. “Because we had so many people, and it was late in the early evening, there just was no way to see everyone in the line. So we kind of waded into this group of people that were waiting and did our best to try to answer their questions. They were holding their objects in the air, and we were shouting the answers out.”
Perhaps more than any other series, Antiques Roadshow pulls on the common thread of our curiosity about the world and, yes, about things we own. “It’s a good reminder that we all care about the same things,” says Bemko. “That’s who we are. That’s the human race.”
HERE AND NOW
Santa Fe is among five cities that will see stops by Roadshow this summer. The most interesting appraisals will be fodder for Season 27, which airs in January. Two thousand pairs of Santa Fe tickets were drawn from 9,852 applications submitted online. (“And that’s not even the most this summer,” Bemko says.) Another 700 or so were given out to increase diversity. Two hundred were donated to New Mexico PBS for fundraising. Others went to people who submitted a photo of an object and its story to what Bemko calls a “Knock Your Socks Off” contest. In Santa Fe, 1,890 applied, which was winnowed to ticket pairs for no more than a dozen.
Bemko has worked every summer tour since Season 5, which was filmed in 2000, and if you look beyond the lines of guests and tables of appraisers, you’ll likely see her, headset on and ricocheting around the set. “During the day, I run around like a nut.”
In Boise, the stop before Santa Fe, she worked 14 hours the day of the shoot. Others, she added, had a much longer day than that.
Here’s what happens: Appraisers pitch Bemko or two other producers (pickers, she calls them) to be on camera. “I’ll get a call to go to paintings or go to jewelry. I talk with the guests and the expert and find out the story. We don’t say yes to everything. Some are obvious ones. Even a 2-year-old picks it.”
What are they looking for? “I’m always interested whether we’ve aired something like this before and if we have, how many times we have. If you’re a watch geek, you say, ‘Oh, that Rolex is different.’ If you’re not, you’re saying, ‘It’s another Rolex.’”
In the end, though, it’s all about the story behind the item — and the person who’s telling it.
“Antiques Roadshow is the great equalizer,” she says. “It doesn’t matter your color, gender, religion, age. … You’re talking to somebody, and their eyes all have the same sparkle and curiosity. It’s a really sweet, vulnerable moment. And that big tough guy with the muscles has a sweet, vulnerable moment too.”
They try to conjure the experience for television, she says. “But nothing captures the sizzle of people really excited about what they have. It doesn’t get old. Most of my staff has been with the show as long as I have. We love it. It’s addictive. You never know what’s going to happen.”
‘OH, WOW.’
She knew she had something wonderful: an apothecary chest about the size of two small soda coolers.
“When I first saw the piece at my friend’s house, I was, like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so amazing,’” Leslie says. (Antique Roadshow’s privacy policy prohibits use of a guest’s full names, even in the media.)
So, she brought the box, which her friend left to her, to Antiques Roadshow‘s Season 19 stop in Albuquerque. She had no expectations of time on camera or a high valuation. She just wanted to know more about it, to share it with someone knowledgeable.
The honeyed wood box had clearly seen a lifetime — or 10 — of use. Ornate metal pieces covered the corners and formed the handles and the lock plate. Inside, some drawer faces were simply fronts that slide to reveal gecko-green velvet-lined shelves and compartments. Some hold glass bottles. Other drawers can be pulled out, but are lidded, perhaps to hold items too big for a bottle. And behind removable side pieces, more sneaky spaces. “There are so many little hidden drawers. It’s just fun.”
When she arrived at the show, Leslie first took a pencil drawing on the back of a menu from 1956 to an appraiser she no longer remembers. The artist was Charles H. “Doc” Winner, who drew the theKatzenjammer Kids comic strip from 1949–56. The expert’s response was less than enthusiastic. “You know, it didn’t have any value as far as they were concerned.”
Next, she took the chest to Lark Mason’s table.
“He looked at it and said, ‘Don’t move. Don’t move,’” says Leslie, a Santa Fe woodworker who designs and builds contemporary furniture, including boxes like this. “He went off, and I could see him talking to people and whatnot. And then he came back. He said, ‘Follow me. Sit here. Do not talk to anyone. Do not let anyone touch this.’ I mean, he was very like a schoolteacher.
“And so I said okay, and I did.”
Even on air, you can sense a frisson between the box, Leslie, and Mason, the latter like a couple cooing over a new grandbaby. It’s a tansu (a portable storage chest), Leslie said, and the card that came with the box said it was 1740s Queen Anne apothecary chest, “purported to be used for nobility.” (See the episode with NMPBS Passport at pbs.org.)
Then, as Roadshow appraisers inevitably do, Mason unfurled the chest’s surprising past. The natty man in a suit and bow tie confirmed that her treasure, which she kept in the bathroom for a time, was made between 1720 and 1750. It was not a tansu, which are Japanese or Korean, but a Chinese huanghuali cabinet made in an area now known as Canton. He pinpointed the country of origin, he said, because the wood was only used in China at the time. The chest was what appraisers call a marriage: in this case, metal work of European design — likely Dutch — and Chinese woodwork.
“You’ve got a terrific object,” Mason said, smiling at the box. “This is so fun.”
The auction price? Between $8,000 and $12,000, conservatively.
“Oh, wow.” Beaming at the box, Leslie laughed quietly. “That’s amazing.” She shook her head and as she tried not to choke up, she patted her chest. “I can’t believe such a gift.”
It wasn’t the value that spoke to her, though. “I didn’t care. I was just so interested. … I knew it was cool, but I didn’t know how cool.”
SPECIAL OBJECTS
Lark Mason saw it moving through the crowd in Albuquerque: a Tang dynasty lion, created by a nameless artist sometime between the 6th and 9th centuries.
He appraised the piece, which appeared in Season 7, for $120,000 at auction and $250,000 for insurance value. Standing next to the dingy matte marble sculpture, Mason was visibly emotional. He touched it throughout the appraisal, sometimes as if he wanted to make sure that it hadn’t run away. Before it was over, he called it “among the finest examples of Chinese art that we have seen on the Roadshow.”
“There’s always a thrill,” he says of spotting something spectacular in the crowd. “It’s like an electric, not quite a jolt, but a tingle. Something like that comes through, and you just go, is it real?”
It can also be breathtaking, he continues. “Those are the moments where you’ll see an appraiser pause, or in my case, you know, get overwhelmed with emotion, which usually doesn’t happen but sometimes it does.”
What follows is the real job of a Roadshow appraiser: Asking questions to bridge the gap between its making and now.
“It is really what we do, and it’s made possible by some of the information that we can get from the people who are standing before us,” says Mason, who will be at the Roadshow event Tuesday. “They may not even know that it’s important information. But they may be able to say, ‘Well, it came to me from my grandfather, and he was, you know, in the diplomatic service or he was in World War I or he lived in a particular city, and those are the kinds of little bits of information that we can weave together to come up with a narrative.”
That was the case with the Tang lion.
“My grandparents picked it up,” said the owner (privacy concerns prohibit using an owner’s name on the show). “They traveled a lot in China.”
“And when were they in China?” Mason asked.
“Probably in the early part of the century,” she said.
Then, the appraiser turns to relevant colleagues. “Do you see what just came in? Yes. Is it what it looks like? Yes, I think it is. Are you sure? What do you think? I agree with you. What about this or that? And we just have a brief conversation and verify that our impression is correct to make sure that we’re going to be delivering something for a larger audience and the person that owns it — to be sure that’s accurate.”
It can be amazing to see a “special object that you know was created at a time when it may have been owned by a prince or an emperor or a king, or, you know, just because it’s such a fabulous quality object.”
As with Leslie’s pencil drawing, not everything is valuable monetarily, of course. But they’re often important to the owner, and appraisers try to treat them that way, says Mason, who owns Lark Mason Associates, based in New York City and New Braunfels, Texas.
Ask Mason why Antiques Roadshow is so beloved, and he conjures up a world where we all have objects — loved or hated, put in closets for safekeeping or tucked in a basement corner to just be out of sight — that are disconnected from their origins and purpose.
And when that disconnect is a profound one — for instance, something left by a mother to a child that never knew her — the story that emerges, with help from the appraiser, can evoke a powerful response. Sometimes owners even cry.
“I know every other appraiser has had that experience, and, for me, that’s one of the greatest joys and most moving moments when I’m able to do that. And that’s why I think none of us mind sitting and looking at all kinds of things. To get these fabulous works of art is wonderful, but it’s really about the human interactions and connections that are there that makes it special for us all.”
MAKING THE CONNECTION
Antiques Roadshow made one Santa Fean something of a star, albeit a very minor one.
“Every once in a while, someone will come up to me, and say, ‘Oh, God, I saw you on Antiques Roadshow last night. Oh my God, it was so cool,’’’ she says.
She laughs. “More people have come up to me and told me they’ve seen me. Reruns. And, of course, I haven’t seen a single one.”
Leslie didn’t sell her apothecary chest. It moves around the house she shares with her wife. Today it sits in their bedroom. She periodically plays with it, opening and closing drawers and just marveling at its whimsical complexity.
I asked Leslie if she’d seen the 2021 valuation of the chest, which is part of the post for the episode online.
“I haven’t seen anything about the show since the original showing,” she says.
“It’s $20,000-$30,000 now.”
Her response: “Uh, wow,” and a cackle that’s partly jubilant and partly dismissive of the news. And no, she’s still not selling it.
“Most people say, ‘If that had X, I’d sell it,’” says executive producer Bemko. “Of course, you would. It’s not your grandfather’s.”
“I think most of what surprises fans was what surprised me when I first started doing the show. Pretty much even when they tell somebody what their item is worth, they won’t sell it.”
In the end, Mason says, “We have an emotional connection, all of us, in one way or another, with these things. So, the Roadshow is really just this fantastic opportunity for people to find out about things that they’ve always pondered over and made assumptions about which sometimes are true and many times aren’t.
“But beyond that, it is the one-on-one interactions and sharing that with a large audience of people who have other similar experiences. That’s what resonates with the audiences on the Roadshow, and that’s why we have such large crowds that come every season.” ◀