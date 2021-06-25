When you’re into an exhibition devoted to showcasing digital, electronic, virtual, and new media artworks, you might not expect to be greeted by the world of nature. But at 12 feet high by 45 feet wide, Jennifer Steinkamp’s animated projection, Blind Eye, 1 (2018), is impossible to miss.
The digitally rendered and projected forest of birch trees gently swaying in the wind dominates Networked Nature, one of two exhibitions inaugurating the Thoma Foundation’s new 3,500 square-foot space dedicated to showing off its dazzling collection of digital art. The space, christened Art Vault (due to the presence of a large metal vault door on the premises) is the Thoma’s second digital art exhibition space in Santa Fe. Although its other location, Art House (231 Delgado St.), also featured items from the collection, its intimate size couldn’t accommodate large-scale works like Blind Eye.
“We’ve had Art House since 2014,” says Kathleen Richards, the Thoma Foundation art spaces director and exhibitions manager. “The whole premise with the Thoma Foundation and these spaces is to share this amazing work with the public.”
Art Vault replaces Art House, which will now be used primarily as office space, as its premier exhibit site.
Blind Eye sets a tone for an exhibition that’s surprisingly contemplative for works in new media. Lasting just under three minutes, the looped animation subtly changes as the trees go through their natural cycle of growth, winter remission, and rebirth. Although you can see the trunks of each individual tree, it seems as if you’re watching a single body, just as an aspen grove is a clonal colony, connected by a root system derived from a single seedling. This is one idea informing the exhibition. A network, whether natural or manmade, simple or complex, is a series of connected entities.
The show occupies the bottom floor of the exhibition space.
“Networked Nature is artists responding to themes in nature [reflected in] human patterns and human interactions, the ways we move through space and time,” Richards says. “The whole downstairs has to do with our response to nature and nature’s response to us.”
The Thoma’s two primary art collections are its digital collection and its historic collection of Spanish art of the Americas. The digital collection totals 312 works in an overall collection of 1,492 objects.
Networked Nature, assembled by Jason Foumberg, the foundation’s curator of digital and media art, features 21 works by 23 artists, including Guillermo Galindo, John Gerrard, Madeline Hollander, Miguel Ángel Rios, and Peter Sarkisian. These artists have pioneered the artistic exploitation of digital-era technology, such as real-time virtual environments, algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Here, they use these technologies to reflect on and illuminate human and nonhuman nature.
Algorithms and artificial intelligence drive Gerrard’s digital video Neural Exchange (2017), for instance. It depicts a slowly dancing, leaf-covered figure that visitors watch on an LCD monitor. Gerrard fed hundreds of video clips of ballet dancers into a software program in order to train an algorithm to develop its own choreography. It plays on an infinite loop, never repeating.
Viewers might be struck by the presence of a figurative painting on canvas in the exhibit — Harold Cohen’s Garden People (1986). Although it appears to be hand-drawn, the painting was actually created by a computer. Cohen, a trailblazer in the early years of computer art (the 1960s), was among the first to use algorithms to simulate the creative process.
“Whether you could create art without the artist’s hand was a real question in the 1960s,” Richards says. “Computers were beginning to rise up and be a presence in our lives. Cohen got really interested in that question and spent his whole career exploring that idea.
“Personally, I don’t think you can create art [and remove] the artist’s hand. I think anything you look at that was created by someone —no matter what their input was — they’re present within it. He declared his intention to produce what he called rule-based art in order for the art to invent itself. Again, I have to disagree with that premise. If you look at a chair, you can see the mind of the designer in that object.”
Art is also in the eye of the beholder. Nature doesn’t create art because art is a human construct. The art of nature depends on our perception.
A real-time connection between objects in two different locations is, likewise, not in itself art. But when used to convey a conceptual or visual idea, it can be.
Such is the case with Hollander’s Heads/Tails: Walker & Broadway 4 (2021). By synching up an array of 73 wall-mounted automobile headlights and taillights keyed in real time to the stop-and-go traffic at an intersection in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Hollander brings the pattern of traffic into an interior display. But the viewer isn’t just watching headlights dimming and turning on, and brake lights flashing red, as they occur in real time at a location some 2,000 miles away. She’s also programmed a series of random behaviors into the software connected to the display, including a drunk driver, an incidence of road rage, and a distracted driver. These might not be plain to the viewer standing before the assortment of flashing lights, but it’s intriguing to ponder the possibilities of why one brake light remains steady while those around it have turned off, or why one flashes repeatedly in quick succession. You find yourself imagining the behaviors of the drivers who, of course, can’t be seen.
Known for her dance choreography, Hollander is an emerging talent working in the area of time-based media. The exhibitions at Art Vault and, previously, Art House, often showcase emerging artists’ works with established artists in their collection. In addition, they include objects from their non-digital collections, such as works from the colonial-era art of the Americas, if it fits with a particular theme.
“Marilynn Thoma began collecting the art of the Spanish Americas in the 1970s,” Richards says. “And then Carl got really interested in her collecting and was involved in it too. The way his mind works, I think he was really attracted to the digital realm of art. So they’ve ended up with two really substantial collections in those areas, and a lot of areas in between that kind of bring the two together. Our collection of art of the Spanish Americas primarily started in Chicago. It’s kind of rare that we actually bring the art of Spanish Americas collection into our spaces because they aren’t climate-controlled.”
But, in Art Vault’s second-floor exhibition, Saint Somebody, they do.
Subtitled The Technology of the Divine, Saint Somebody explores iconography through a contemporary lens, at times pairing works from the Thoma’s digital, Spanish American, and Contemporary Southwestern collections.
The show, also curated by Foumberg, features 15 works by 12 artists, including Dara Birnbaum,
R. Luke DuBois, Carla Gannis, and an unidentified artist from Cuzco, Peru.
Birnbaum’s Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman (1978) is a six-minute video in which the artist sampled footage from pirated videotapes of the 1970s-era Wonder Woman TV show. Frenetically paced with jump cuts, the video is intended to underscore the gender stereotyping inherent in the show. Although Wonder Woman is a superhero, her depictions in pop culture are sexualized. In the DC Comics universe, she was a founding member of the Justice League, but served as its secretary.
“She’s wearing that little outfit,” Richards says of the character, who’s portrayed on the series by Lynda Carter in an outfit designed to show off her breasts and legs. “And she’s also depicted as this sort of mother figure. My daughter loved the show. I asked her, Why do you love Wonder Woman? What is it about her that you love so much? and she said, ‘Because she’s a helper. She helps people.” Richards is quick to point out that the figure’s male superhero counterparts, like Superman, are depicted not as helpers but as saviors.
Gannis’ Garden of Emoji Delights (2014), a five-minute, single-channel video, is a digital reinterpretation of Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights (1490-1510). Arranged, like the original, as a triptych, the video shows the figures in Bosch’s phantasmagoric magnum opus transforming into emoji characters but retaining the original painting’s composition and placement of figures. The cartoonish aspect of digitally rendered emojis adds a contrasting element to Bosch’s allegorical depiction of the wages of sin, particularly in the third panel where the damned are subjected to horrific tortures in Hell. In another context, such as in a text, such emojis wouldn’t be threatening.
Jason Salavon’s Good and Evil ’12 (2012) provides a sort of counterpoint. Using generative custom software animation, Salavon created the diptych by writing an algorithm that would download images from the internet based on English words with positive connotations — like “laughter,” “happiness,” and “healthy” — and negative connotations — “virus,” “war,” “rejection.” The algorithm drew from a bank of 50,000 images based on these internet search terms, and the artist arranged them into a grid pattern in a diptych. One side represents good and the other represents evil, but Salavon doesn’t label which is which. Unlike The Garden of Emoji Delights, which is based on a famous work with a conspicuous theme, Salavon’s piece is shrouded in ambiguity. That’s due in large part to the ambivalence of computerized data selected by the algorithm. Under that condition, good and evil are seen as relative.
Closing out Saint Somebody is Bill Viola’s 18-minute, five-channel video Catherine’s Room (2001), an installation comprised by five side-by-side monitors that each depict a woman in sparsely furnished, modest quarters. She’s engaged in distinct, purposeful activities at different times of seasons and times of day. She meditates in one video, writes at her desk in another, lights candles as though she’s at an altar in another, and prepares for bed in the last. In each, her movements are slow and methodical, indicating purpose and thoughtful intention. The times of day and the seasons are gleaned by the observer by the presence of the room’s single window, which frames a tree branch. In the last video, the window is entirely dark, indicating nighttime.
The piece was inspired by the figure of Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380), who lived a monastic lifestyle. Paired with Viola’s work is an 18th-century painting of Saint Augustine of Hippo (354-430) by an unidentified artist from the Cuzco school. The monastic theme parallel’s Viola’s work as Saint Augustine, here depicted in his study, also led a monastic life of contemplation and spiritual study.
But Catherine’s Room also serves to bring the two exhibitions together, visually as well as thematically: patterns of nature as homologous to patterns of ritual behavior. The five-channel video is located in its own intimate space on the second floor. One wall rises only halfway from the floor, then opens like a window overlooking the main floor. Steinkamp’s Blind Eye fills the view from here and echoes the glimpse of nature we see in the window in Catherine’s Room.
Networked Nature and Saint Somebody provide a taste of what’s in store at the region’s only art space dedicated to showing a private collection of digital and new media art. But the collection itself is large enough to allow for more themed exhibitions of this kind, which offer the viewer perspectives on the human condition through the use of timely, innovative, and cutting edge technologies. ◀
