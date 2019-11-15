The Trash Fashion Show kicks off the 21st year of Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, the largest and oldest recycled art market in the country. Presented by Recycle Santa Fe, past runways have included upcycled outfits made from crocheted cassette tape, magazine pages, bicycle parts, a hot air balloon, burlap root-ball bags, milk jugs, plastic collected from beaches, used parachutes, and even photo negatives of outdated maps from the U.S. Forest Service. Judges come from both the fashion design and the solid waste, recycling, and sustainability worlds. The zero-waste festival runs from Friday, Nov. 15, to Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. Marcy St.) and includes artisans selling clothing, bags, ornaments, sculptures and other art made from recycled materials; general admission on Friday is $5 (details are at recyclesantafe.org). The fashion show is at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets are $15 to $20; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org.
