“Welcome, O life! I go to encounter for the millionth time the reality of experience and to forge in the smithy of my soul the uncreated conscience of my race.”
— James Joyce, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man
When you look at The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo’s fresco in the Sistine Chapel, and you see the image of God reaching out his hand, he’s enveloped in flowing robes that circle about him like some kind of protective bassinet. This ovoid shape has been likened to the shape of the human brain. It has also been likened to a womb.
Local artist Mark Spencer seizes on this dual aspect of the divine image as an expression of both masculine and feminine energies. It’s a shape he calls a pantocrator (an honorific name for Jesus meaning “all-powerful”), in reference to a specific way of depicting Christ (as Christ Almighty or Christ in his Majesty) in Byzantine art.
In Spencer’s paintings, many of which combine figurative and abstract elements as though they’re engaged in a struggle for dominance, variations on the shape appear time and again. It’s in his monumental 7½-foot-by-8-foot oil on canvas Arrival (2007), where it takes the form of a swirling, windswept ribbon encircling a group of figures at the edge of a body of water. It’s in Byzantium Rose (1993), and it appears as a shell or seed-like casing from which a delicate pink blossom emerges. And it’s in Halcyon (2002), as an effervescent maelstrom rising from the rough waters of the ocean.
These paintings are among 28 works in the Center for Contemporary Arts’ exhibition Mark Spencer: Beings, which opens on Friday, March 6, and runs through May 10.
In each of these paintings, this shape ranges from a cocoon-like form from which new life emerges to a portal into which life is subsumed — or from which it’s violently wrought. “I communicate through form more than anything else,” Spencer says. “There’s a lot of ambiguity in my work. Something is almost a specific thing, but it’s really not. When you get specific, you eliminate a lot of the magic, so to speak. It’s the good thing and the bad thing about my work, in terms of people accepting it.”
Spencer was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1949, and was educated at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. He graduated in 1971. He has always maintained an interest in working in an imaginative, figurative style. “I’ve always believed that all these different ‘isms’ that I grew up with — abstract expressionism, minimalism, surrealism — all that stuff is dissolved. I saw that happen a long time ago,” says the artist, who is averse to being associated with specific artistic movements. “I’m a drawer. I wasn’t going to be denied that by taking up some kind of ‘ism’ that didn’t allow for that.”
Still, the pressure to conform to a certain style, especially in art school, was strong. He recalls what happened when he applied his ambiguous, not-quite-representational, not-fully-abstract-style to a series of early lithographs. “Some of my fellow students were just yelling at me, ‘You can’t do that.’ It was antithetical to their belief systems about what art should be and where we were going in art.”
Minimalism, post-minimalism, and conceptualism were still going strong in those days. To a degree, these movements represented a rebuke of the major art traditions that shaped Western art, from the classical to the modern era. But in Spencer’s work, elements of major movements of the past come into play — converging, in a way, in the stormy eye of his cyclonic compositions. There are aspects of surrealism, of Baroque painting, of classical composition, of the heydays of Dutch and Flemish still-life painting. But Spencer isn’t content to settle permanently in any one of these genres. Instead, he depicts aspects of these genres as caught in flux, swept up in the tumult of history. At least that’s one way to describe his work as a whole.
The exhibition at CCA gets its title from a newly published monograph, Beings: The Art of Mark Spencer, published by Fresco Books. The monograph contains a foreword by Stuart Ashman, chief executive officer of the International Folk Art Market, and essays by writer and musician David Clemmer and art critic Clayton Campbell.
You can’t settle too long on what’s familiar in the work of Spencer. If you think you recognize an allusion to a specific work from art history — like the way his painting Arch Angel (1999) evokes the Hellenistic sculpture Winged Victory of Samothrace (circa 190 BCE) — it’s difficult to say whether or not the reference is intentional. In his essay “Beyond Metaphor,” Campbell writes, “Where does an artist like Mark Spencer figuratively travel over the course of half a century, spending thousands of hours in solitude with paint, canvas, and pencil, staring at unformed shapes piled up on his easels and walls? The evidence is in his artwork, a pictorial journal of emotional states and values, beliefs and archetypes, made whole, floating to the surface.”
A word jumps out: archetypes. Spencer says he is influenced by the writings of scholar Joseph Campbell and psychoanalyst Carl Jung, both of whom explored the concept of the archetype in their work: the former in terms of its manifestations as the recurrent figures of a single great story — the monomyth — and the latter as the expressions of a collectively inherited unconscious, made manifest in dreams and other psychic phenomena. Spencer’s paintings can be understood to abstractly reflect something of the thinking of these two intellectual giants of the 20th century. That still leaves a lot of room for interpretation.
Let’s take an example. In addition to the exhibition and book, Beings is the title of one of his 2017 paintings, another large canvas — that’s 5 feet high by 9 feet long. In a desert landscape beneath a dusky sky, strange forms are whisked together, seeming either to merge with each other or to be resisting each other, trying to break free. At either end of a central, arching form, heads emerge, vaguely defined but humanoid. Ill-defined shapes at the base of these figures seem like manmade objects. Then there are the rocks on the desert floor. All of these forms coalesce into a single being, caught in a moment of metamorphosis. But changing into what, who can say?
“The answer to the question, ‘What is the image about?’ goes something like this: In the fires of the forge, we temper steel to a certain hardness and resiliency,” Spencer writes in a statement in the book. “In a similar way life tempers us with experience and knowledge.” ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.