The history of birthstones goes back a long way. In the Book of Exodus, Aaron, High Priest of the Israelites, wore 12 gemstones on a sacred breastplate in order to communicate with God. But it wasn’t until 1912 that the American National Retail Jewelers’ Association made the definitive list matching stones to months of the year that is in common use today. Jeweler Claire Kahn works birthstones into Signs of Life, her new exhibition at Patina Gallery (131 W. Palace Ave.). Kahn’s alluring and intricate pieces are crocheted with cylindrical Japanese seed beads and birthstones, in works that include bloodstone, silver, and more. Signs of Life continues through Dec. 31. For information: 505-986-3432, patina-gallery.com.
What a fun — and informative— lede for an exciting listing. Wonderful.
