LeDura Watkins was 19 when he was convicted of murdering a Michigan public school teacher in 1976, despite false testimony and flimsy circumstantial evidence. Watkins was convicted after an acquaintance, Travis Herndon, gave testimony in exchange for immunity for an unrelated crime. Herndon claimed that Watkins ordered him to put pillows over the face of 25-year-old Evette Ingram after they broke into her home at gunpoint in search of drugs, and that Watkins shot her through the pillows. Watkins was convicted on a single piece of physical evidence: a strand of hair that was entered into evidence two months after the murder, which was inconclusively proven to belong to the defendant. In 1980, Herdon recanted his testimony, but the conviction wasn’t vacated.The charge wasn’t dismissed, until 2017, after Watkins had spent 41 years in prison. His incarceration was, at the time, the longest period served by a wrongfully convicted defendant under the U.S. criminal justice system.
It only takes a moment to have your freedoms taken away by a court of law. But, for the innocent — like Watkins, Walter Lomax, Cathy Woods, and Michael Hanline — exoneration can take decades, and typically occurs only with the help of organizations from outside the criminal justice system.
Most of us have never heard their names, except when the news breaks of their arrests, their sentencing, and their release. For the duration of their incarcerations, there’s only silence.
Watkins, Lomax, Woods, and Hanline all served sentences of 25 years or more for crimes they didn’t commit. And artist and activist Ed Epping honored each of them with a portrait. But these portraits — each one a part of Epping’s multimedia body of work The Corrections Project — are not just the faces of those who’ve been ill-served by the criminal justice system. They’re an indictment of the system itself.
“It’s an endless problem and an endless crisis, so there’s much meat to pick from on that bone,” says Epping, 72, whose series from the project Exonerated and Redress, is on view at El Zaguán (545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org) through Jan. 29. “I started working on over-criminalization and mass incarceration in 2015. It’s been the only thing that I’ve worked on since.”
Currently, The Corrections Project encompasses eight interrelated series in which Epping explores various aspects of mass incarnation and over-criminalization, including a series of pamphlets composed simply of statements (“1 in every 100 U.S. citizens is imprisoned”), questions designed to get the reader to envision a new system of justice (“What if we demand education, not incarceration?”), and statements from prisoners who’ve served at least a part of their sentences in isolation, which drives home the reality that solitary confinement is a form of torture.
The images in the exhibit, however, put faces to the formerly incarcerated. These are people who, for years, were identified mainly by their prison numbers and not by their names. Work from the entire project is available for viewing on Epping’s website (edepping.com) and a selection of the work can also be seen at historicsantafe.org/ed-epping-gallery.
“It began, essentially, out of my own personal history,” says Epping, a retired professor of studio art at Williams College in Massachusetts, who now lives in Galisteo, New Mexico. “When I was 7, my father was charged and convicted with a fairly serious white collar crime in the state of Illinois. He was sentenced to prison for five and a half years, then released on parole for another five. Obviously, that event, and all of that which is associated with that event, was hard to understand as a 7- through 13-year-old kid. And I didn’t really spend much time thinking about it in terms of my own artwork. It became clear as I became more interested in how this crisis in America has exponentially exploded since the ’90s.”
Epping has been a practicing artist and educator since the 1970s. The Corrections Project explores a number of issues, from systemic racism in the justice system to what life is like when you’re sharing a cell that’s only slightly larger than a regulation-sized pool table (or a single car parking space) with another inmate.
In early November, Epping was asked to join the national board of the Prison Policy Initiative, a think tank that uses research and advocacy to expose the problems inherent in over-criminalization, with the goal of affecting policy change in the criminal justice system. The issues that concern him are the point where his art and activism meet. In 2019, the University of Chicago purchased 10 portraits from Exonerated, and Epping donated about half of the income from the sale to the Innocence Project, which works to free the wrongly convicted.
But when he started the project, what he saw was not the parallels between his own family’s experience with the criminal justice system and the experience of many of the nearly 7 million people now under some form of judicial supervision. What he saw were the differences.
“When my father went to prison, which was a state penitentiary, within six months he was the warden’s office manager, essentially. Within about two and a half years into his incarceration, he was given trustee status and, essentially, moved out of the cell to live in the greenhouses for the remainder of his time. When he got out of prison, he took an executive position in a company almost instantly. Within two years, he got a very large small business loan for starting his own set of businesses. So what’s the difference between that narrative and most narratives associated with people who’ve been imprisoned? He’s White.”
Epping’s family didn’t lose their middle-class status because of his father’s crime. His father wasn’t forced, as so many convicted felons are today, to give up certain rights, like access to public housing and voting, and never had to worry about not landing a job because of his criminal history. “His privilege is passed on to me,” Epping says. “I’ve been an activist for some time. Part of my role is to acknowledge that, with my own privilege, I have an obligation to serve as an ally. How can I use my social capital to speak about issues that need to be addressed and where people who can’t speak for themselves have a voice that can speak for them?”
The portraits comprising the exhibition at El Zaguán were made in two different mediums. The portraits in Exonerated are pyrographic drawings — made with a stylus that burns impressions onto the paper. They include the likenesses of Watkins, Hanline, and Wood, and recall the etchings of Old Masters, such as Rembrandt van Rijn. The pyrographic drawings are rendered small, taking up no more than a couple of inches on 15-by-11-inch sheets of archival paper.
Narrative histories are not included with the portraits, although general information about the project and each series is available on Epping’s website. But the title for each portrait in the exhibit includes the range of years of each person’s sentence, such as Walter Lomax, 1968-2013 (years served before exonerated).
“When I started to think about these portraits, I was greatly informed by classical tradition, of how the portrait can sort of float within the white plain,” he says. He considered doing them in graphite or in ink. “But it became imperative to do something more metaphorical. The stylus literally singes their representation into the paper. It becomes a deeper, embedded element rather than simply a material sitting on the surface. The surface itself is changed by the process.”
The images in Redress, which includes portraits of Randolph Arledge (who served 29 years in prison before his sentence was vacated) and Calvin Wayne Cunningham (30 years), are all machine-embroidered portraits on pockets, like those on a prison uniform, sewn onto 13-by-11-inch pieces of fabric. “Again, there’s an embedded quality. It’s in the cloth, not just on the cloth.”
It was important for Epping to eschew traditional mediums like painting and drawing in favor of mediums that were more intimately, and directly, tied to the themes conveyed in the work.
“There’s two things that kind of drive my work,” he says. “One is that I’m most interested in those things that most people overlook. The work I’m most attracted to by other artists is work that’s driven by that same impulse. The second thing is that I privilege ideas over medium. So if I have this idea, I think about the best way to present that idea. Sometimes it means learning an entirely new process, like machine embroidery. It had to be on fabric, which is similar to, if not the same as, prison uniforms. The pocket is the private space of any uniform. It’s the place where you put away things that you don’t wish to lose or you don’t want anybody else to see. It’s to personalize that space.”
In effect, the portraits in Redress, being on the outside of the pockets, say, “I was contained at one time, now I am free.” ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.