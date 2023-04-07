Felt artist Minna White

For most of the last three decades, El Prado artist Minna White has been obsessed with creating functional and fine art with felt she makes exclusively from the wool of Navajo-Churro sheep. It wasn’t exactly in her life plan — but no one could have planned a life that has unfolded like hers.
El Prado, located about two miles north of Taos, is a long way from where White grew up in Rhode Island, where every summer she lived with her family on a racing sailboat off Cape Cod. One of her childhood chores was to row the family poodle, Mitzi, ashore three times a day. Early in her career, she talked her way into a volunteer job at WGBH in Boston, where she later became a documentary filmmaker for PBS, including a long stint with the popular program Nova. She also earned her MBA and, many years later, added a law degree to her credentials.
At 62, White joined the Peace Corps and taught financial literacy to women on the South Pacific island of Tanna for two and a half years. She even worked as a volunteer EMT.
How did she ultimately come to form a relationship with sheep? Initially, she hired sheep every spring to keep her grass fields cut on her small acreage in Vermont. When the sheep’s owner retired, she went to a livestock auction and bought two sheep of her own.
“I liked having livestock, bringing hay to them, moving them from pasture to pasture. The feedback from livestock — they look you in the eye,” she says.
She first began working with wool while in Vermont and tried everything to make a living using it. She knew how to knit and weave but eventually taught herself to felt “by reading books, taking some classes, and making mistakes,” she recalls.
After moving to Albuquerque in the 1980s, White read an article about the Navajo-Churro — an endangered heritage sheep breed — and how ranchers were needed to diversify the sheep’s genetic pool as there were only about 700 Navajo-Churro sheep left at the time.
“I thought, ‘I can do this,’” she says. “I got four ewes and two rams. I got a truck, put them in the camper, and drove them back to Vermont,” where she owned a farm with her former husband. Her flock is now stable enough that she can sell a few sheep to other growers each year for breeding. Her sheep are sheared twice a year, and the raw wool is trucked to a Michigan mill to be washed and carded and then shipped to New Mexico.
White is passionate about the Navajo-Churro. The breed first came to what is now New Mexico with the Spanish colonizers beginning in the 16th century. The flocks were developed by Hispanic and Navajo people. The Navajo-Churro remains on the critical-endangered list of heritage sheep breeds maintained by the Livestock Conservancy, which now estimates a global population of fewer than 500. Many flocks — most of which are in the American Southwest — were lost due to drought over the last decade.
Three decades after meeting her first Navajo-Churro, White’s focus is still on the straight, flat, hardy wool of this narrow little sheep, which grows the strongest wool for felting, she says. Her sunlit studio on a dirt road just outside of Taos, where she moved in 2011, is lined with shelves full of Navajo-Churro wool rolls in rich, natural shades of brown, gray, black, and cream.
Some of the wool for her felts comes from her own flock, but she also buys wool from sheep owned by other regional ranchers in order to meet her production needs.
“Paying breeders is important,” White says. “It’s important to keep the money circulating through the sheep world.”
On her El Prado studio walls are pictures of sheep and a print of her logo, “Lana Dura,” meaning strong wool, and her slogan, “Giving sheep a job!” Two old green Vermont license plates say “BAAAA” and “CHURRO.”
The studio space is dominated by two large machines: a flat felting machine that uses water and pressure to create felt in large pieces, and a needle felting machine, which uses multiple needles to accomplish the same thing on a smaller scale. Completed felt wall hangings, small rugs, and table runners hang from the studio ceiling to finish drying. Wall hangings are piled on a table. Like a curious drill team, six matching stainless steel electric tea kettles line a countertop near the flat felting machine; with them, White boils water she sprinkles from a watering can over the wool.
White demonstrates part of the complex process of making felt: Pieces of flattened wool she has arranged artfully atop each other are placed on the surface of the flat press, then soaked with hot water. The flat press is closed, pressure applied, and the pieces are smashed together. “It’s like a panini grill without the heating element,” White says.
The process is repeated several times: the press opened, more hot water is applied to the wool, the press re-engaged. Ultimately, the fused and soaking wet felt is removed and hung to dry.
But the machines are only fancy accoutrements for a process that humans have been doing in much simpler ways since at least the 7th century BCE. Archaeologists have found felt clothing, jewelry, wall hangings, and elaborate horse blankets in Siberian tombs of that era. Nomadic Central Asians made yurts of felt that they could easily roll up and carry with them; some of their descendants still do the same. Early feltmakers are believed to have soaked and rolled raw wool and dragged it behind horses to naturally create the felting process.
Of course, it’s the wool that really does the work: Wool fibers have microscopic scales that become entangled with each other during the feltmaking process. Once entangled, they’re impossible to separate, which is what makes the felt so strong and durable.
“The tangle — that’s the beauty of it,” White says. “That’s why it felts.”
White uses her felt to make practical items such as coasters, potholders, kitchen scrubbies, placemats, table runners, and small rugs as well as fine art wall hangings.
She sells her work at stores throughout Northern New Mexico and as far afield as the Netherlands as well as at regional arts and wool festivals, including the Mountain and Valley Wool Association Festival in Santa Fe (this year October 7-8 at the county fairgrounds). She also makes custom designs, and last year, for the first time, she exhibited her wall hangings in an art gallery, Rio Bravo Fine Art in Truth or Consequences.
Although the process is the same whether it’s for use or display, her attention to design is more involved for the wall hangings. White first makes a loose wool base in a solid color, then arranges pieces of wool in contrasting colors on top of the base. The piece is then felted to fuse the pieces of wool together. Every hanging is unique.
“There is no ‘right’ side or ‘wrong’ side, no ‘up’ or ‘down,’ though people want me to tell them that,” she says.
Most of White’s designs feature abstract, organic swirls and whirls that evoke patterns in nature. They can be subtle in color and line or wildly energetic and complex.
“[The designs] just come out of my brain,” she says. “People see things in them, like they see animals in cloud shapes.”
But White’s best-laid plans don’t always turn out as she envisions — felting is an organic process.
“I’m laying out all these frothy, airy pieces of wool that then become flattened,” she says. “There’s a magic to it. You never know until it dries.”