Fashionably late: After two lean years, Indigenous designers in spotlight

Fashion by designers including Pamela Baker will be featured in Indigenous Fashion events as part of the 2022 Indian Market. Photo courtesy of SWAIA

This year’s Indigenous fashion programming has expanded to two shows to mark the Santa Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary — a welcome exhale for organizers after two years of restrictions and tightened belts.

Fifteen Native designers and more than 100 models will be part of those shows this year. That’s a far cry from last year, when the show was held virtually and included four designers; or the year before, when only one designer was featured, says fashion show producer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe, who’s curating all of the weekend’s fashion events.

Fashion by designers including Jamie Okuma will be featured in Indigenous Fashion events as part of the 2022 Indian Market. Photo courtesy of SWAIA
