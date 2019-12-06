The dusty roads throughout historic Los Luceros will be aglow this week when thousands of farolitos are lit for the site’s inaugural Lights of Los Luceros. Hispanic and indigenous dance groups will perform around bonfires of piñón, and Spanish guitarists and carolers will be accompanied on piano inside the centuries-old hacienda on the property. Kids can participate in activities inside the River House. Food, including warm drinks and biscochitos, will be available. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 253 County Road 41. Admission is $6 for ages 16 and older, $3 for ages 3 to 15, and free for children under 3; 505-476-1165, bit.ly/35rpo89.
