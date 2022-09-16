The trees aren’t exactly turning, but fall is certainly in the air.
Just look at the season schedules for local art and performance groups.
There are a lot of reasons to get out of the house in the coming months.
Take Performance Santa Fe (performancesantafe.org). Among the most ambitious of the city’s bedrock presenters, PSF consistently brings performers in a variety of disciplines and from a wide range of world cultures. This season is no different with a line up of A-list performers, including noted cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Jan. 31) pianist Richard Goode (Feb. 21), and tenor saxophonist Joshua Redman (May 5).
Like PSF, the Santa Fe Playhouse (santafeplayhouse.org) produced a strong season, the penultimate entry being The Mountaintop (Sept. 22-Oct. 16), a work by American playwright Katori Hall about the final night of Martin Luther King Jr.’s short life. Hall was the first black woman to win a Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.
Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery, at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (indianartsandculture.org), opened in July, but is worth a first — second or third — look at its exquisite examples of pottery from the School for Advanced Research and The Vilcek Foundation Collection in New York. Perhaps more important, the pieces were curated by residents of local pueblos, and the commentary is often quite personal, touching on spirituality, memory, and personal practice. It runs through May 29.
And there’s so much more, as you’ll see in our guide to the fall/winter (and maybe a little spring/summer) arts season. Mark Tiarks (classical music), Michael Abatemarco (visual arts), Brian Sandford (theater), Michael Wade Simpson (dance), and Phil Lutz (jazz) contributed to the guide, each finding the best of the best in their categories. This preview reflects the best information at press time. So don’t forget to check venues’ websites for details, ticket availability, and pandemic policies.
— Tracy Mobley-Martinez, editor of Pasatiempo
