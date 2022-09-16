The summer of 2022 felt the way that summers used to feel: lots of people, art booths, Navajo tacos, and rain. But, in the wake of the pandemic, Santa Fe’s art scene never stopped flourishing behind the scenes, and the social and political tones were set. Santa Fean’s saw an intensive focus on Indigenous arts with the launch of several major exhibitions, including the reopening of the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture’s (710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org) core permanent exhibition, Here, Now and Always, and the groundbreaking Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery, also on view at MIAC (through May 29).

But the pandemic and all it touched were the themes we couldn’t get away from. Exhibition after exhibition reflected a renewed search for meaning, connection, and identity. And heading into fall, local arts organizations continue to mount thoughtful exhibitions that help us understand, appreciate, and learn from the present moment.

In the coming season, SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org) features works by prominent and emerging artists on the local, regional, and international scenes, and the Center for Contemporary Arts (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org) places an emphasis on regional talent and Indigenous artists with its current survey of contemporary Native artists, Self-Determined (through Nov. 27). Santa Fe’s state museums present arts that reflect the social, economic, and political realities of their makers, and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna) promotes Indigenous artists central to the Indigenous Futurisms movement and who drive innovation on the contemporary scene in other ways. Arts by underrepresented artists from BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities flourish at local venues.

