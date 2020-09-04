Zhaoming Wu at Sage Creek Gallery

Sage Creek Gallery, 421 Canyon Road, 505-988-3444, sagecreekgallery.com
Artist Zhaoming Wu grew up during China’s Cultural Revolution at a time when American and European culture was banned and discouraged. After studying in China, he pursued a master of fine arts at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and began exhibiting internationally in the early 1980s. His paintings portray no overt influence of Chinese aesthetics but are steeped in imagery and themes of Western art — adobe architecture, mesas, and canyonlands — and figurative works that show the influence of European painting traditions. He joins celebrated Chinese artists Huihan Liu and Calvin Liang for the exhibition Artists of the East Paint the West, which opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Sept. 4, and runs through Sept. 28. The works can also be seen on the gallery’s website.
