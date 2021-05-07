Z. Z. Wei at Blue Rain Gallery

American painter Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953) left an enduring legacy in New Mexico. During his first visit to Taos in 1893, on a commission from Harper’s Weekly to illustrate the Indigenous community of Taos Pueblo, he helped establish an academic style that took on Native themes as a prominent feature. It became a defining characteristic of the work of the Taos Society of Artists, which he co-founded in 1915 with E. Irving Couse, Oscar E. Berninghaus, and other regional artists. The founding members became known as the Taos Six. Following last spring’s exhibition, An Homage to Oscar E. Berninghaus, Blue Rain Gallery continues to highlight the group’s enduring influence. The latest exhibition, The Taos Six Collection: An Homage to Joseph Henry Sharp, features contemporary works by artists represented by the gallery that pay tribute to Sharp. Artists include Z.Z. Wei, Doug West, and Dennis Ziemienski. The show is currently on view and runs through May 22.
Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.