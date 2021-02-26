Yuge Zhou at Currents 826

At the age of five, installation and video artist Yuge Zhou became a household name in China when she began singing for the popular children’s television series Little Dragon Boy. After studying drawing under Chinese contemporary painter Cui Kaixi, she went on to earn an MFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She later turned to video art as a primary medium for expressing themes of connectedness, isolation, and longing in the context of urban and natural landscapes. “A decade ago, I left my home in Beijing where the rapid transformation of the urban landscape dramatically reshaped the city and people’s lives,” she says in a statement. “From China to America, and from the East Coast to the Midwest, I have become deeply intrigued with natural and constructed urban spaces where I’ve lived and the distinctive characteristics of these spaces as sites of shared dreams.” Her work is included in the group exhibition Altered Light, along with work by local artists August Muth, C. Alex Clark, and Alison Nitkiewicz. The seven-person exhibit is a showcase for holographic art and digital projection. The show is currently on view from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through May 23.
Currents 826, 826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org
