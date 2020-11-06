Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, international folkart.org
In December, the museum opened one of the first large-scale exhibitions in the United States on the subject of Japanese supernatural beings, such as ghosts, demons, ogres, shape-shifters, and monsters. Collectively known as yokai, these beings were referenced in historic religious texts and art. But they became popular characters in their own right, possibly as early as the Muromachi period (1392-1573), and remain influential in Japanese pop culture today. Yokai can be found in comics, theatrical productions, movies, festivals, and more. An online version of the exhibition, Yokai: Ghosts and Demons of Japan, is now available at yokai.moifa.org or through the museum’s exhibition page on its website. The online version is ongoing. The onsite exhibition remains on view through Jan. 16, 2022 (currently, all New Mexico state museums are closed due to the spike in CoViD cases).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.