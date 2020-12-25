Woody Galloway at New Concept Gallery

Photographer Woody Galloway has lived and worked in Santa Fe for more than 45 years, crafting inspirational images of the wildlife, and intimate scenes of life, culture, and the changing seasons. Galloway’s photographs celebrate nature, from the astounding beauty of fall colors and freshly fallen snow to the rich and saturated glow of deep red sunsets. Galloway is the featured artist in New Concept’s winter group show, the gallery’s final exhibition of the year. It’s the sixth in a series of virtual exhibitions and is available for viewing on the gallery’s website or at the gallery from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment (though Feb. 27).
New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
