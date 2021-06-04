William T. Carson at Nüart Gallery

Working with roughly 60-million-year-old coal mined at the Wolf Mountain Mine in Decker, Montana, artist William T. Carson explores the medium’s aesthetic quality in works that emphasize coal’s natural beauty. “Through my artwork I am searching for new ways to value coal,” Carson says in a statement. “We often appreciate the earth’s natural resources for their economic value, but what if we look beyond that?” Using coal as an artistic medium allows Carson to reframe narratives about the raw material, looking beyond the politics surrounding its use as a commodity and reminding us of the deep time represented in its physical existence. He joins painter Peter Stephens, who creates grid compositions of linear color patterns over collaged commercial paint sample cards, for the two-person show Materiality. The exhibition showcases the artists’ use of materials in creating textural abstractions and is currently on exhibit through June 6.
Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
