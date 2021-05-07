Will Wilson at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

Through works by Indigenous artists from Australia, Canada, Greenland, the Pacific Islands, Japan, and the United States, Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology presents a global perspective on the impacts of the nuclear legacy on Native peoples and the environment. The major traveling exhibition, currently on view through Feb. 20, 2022, addresses the effects of manmade nuclear disasters, uranium mining, and nuclear testing. The show includes work by regional artists De Haven Solimon Chaffins (Laguna/Zuni) and Will Wilson (Diné), and it was co-curated by iBiennale Director Dr. Kóan Jeff Baysa (Ibanag); Nuuk Art Museum Director Nivi Christensen (Inuit); Hokkaido Museum of Modern Art Chief Curator and Vice Director Satomi Igarashi; IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts Chief Curator Manuela Well-Off-Man; and others. Exposure is the first exhibit of its kind to explore creative responses to nuclear tragedies on an international scale.
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
