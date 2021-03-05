Will Shuster at the New Mexico Museum of Art

While serving in the U.S. Army during World War I, artist Will Shuster (1893-1969) fell victim to a gas attack in France and later developed tuberculosis. To combat his poor health, he moved to New Mexico in 1920 and became a member of Los Cinco Pintores (The Five Painters), a group of young Santa Fe artists intent on taking art directly to the people by exhibiting in schools, hospitals, factories, and other atypical venues. A Fiery Light: Will Shuster’s New Mexico celebrates Shuster’s legacy in the Southwest, as well as his relationships with other artists. “When I first planned this exhibition, I intended to have the opening correspond with the burning of Zozobra and the anniversary of Shuster’s arrival in Santa Fe,” says curator Christian Waguespack of Shuster’s enduring contribution to the City Different. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disheartened when we had to push the show back due to COVID.” The exhibit runs through July 25. By admission ($12; $7 for New Mexico residents; $8 for parties of 10 or more; free for children 16 and under, foster parents, museum members, and on Wednesdays for New Mexico residents 60 and older).
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
