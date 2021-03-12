Will Clift at Gerald Peters Contemporary

Santa Fe native Will Clift’s abstract sculptures reflect the balance between motion and stillness, harmony and disruption. Using a variety of mediums, including wood and carbon fiber composites, he creates graceful, organic, linear constructs. A former environmental engineer, he’s been a working artist since 2006. “My sculptures are abstract but evocative, tied to familiar forms,” he says in a statement. “They explore the line between order and disorder, combining intersecting parts into a whole that stands in delicate equilibrium on a small foot.” Clift uses his training in engineering and the sciences to create works of inherent tension and that often appear to defy their materiality, such as steel and high- density concrete, in their graceful, nimble appearance. A solo exhibition of his work is on view through April 30 and can be seen onsite or on the gallery’s website.
Gerald Peters Contemporary, 1011 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5800, gpgallery.com
