Wes Hempel at LewAllen Galleries

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
Artist Wes Hempel situates the male figure against backdrops such as neoclassical paintings, Dutch Golden Age landscapes, and historical art texts. In his sensuous, homoerotic compositions, contemporary and classical imagery converge, playing with the viewer’s sense of time and place and conveying an archetypal, dreamlike quality. On his website (weshempel.com), Hempel writes, “By presenting contemporary males as objects of desire in familiar-looking art-historical settings, I’m able to imagine (and allow viewers to imagine) a past that includes rather than excludes gay experience — and ride the coattails, as it were, of art history’s imprimatur.” Out of the Woods, a selection of Hempel’s new works on canvas and paper, opens during regular gallery hours on Friday, Sept. 4, and goes through Oct. 3. The work can also be seen on the gallery’s website. There is no reception.
