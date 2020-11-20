Warren Keating at Vivo Contemporary

Captured first on video from atop bridges and balconies, Warren Keating’s paintings of candid scenes of urban life offer a bird’s-eye view of daily motion. Pedestrians in wide-brimmed hats or under umbrellas roam city streets and sidewalks; cyclists navigate the streets; dogs are led by their owners on leashes; and swimmers traverse the waters of public pools. Movement is the dominant theme, which is echoed in the blurred, almost pixilated quality of his painting style — as though he’s capturing not just the action but how the eye sees forms in motion as they pass by. New work by Keating is included in the group exhibition New Possibilities, which also includes new works by gallery artists Tracy King, Barrie Brown, Ann Laser, and Laurinda Stockwell. A virtual tour of the show is available on the gallery’s website and on YouTube (youtube.com/watch?v=fsbIE66NlXU). The show continues through Jan. 12 by private appointment.
Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
