Ward Russell Photography, 102 W. San Francisco St., No. 10, 505-231-1035, wardrussellphoto.com
Photographer Ward Russell’s 10th anniversary exhibition Unscripted: Decade One is extended until Feb. 1. The show features a selection of works drawn from more than 60,000 images of the former cinematographer’s fine art and documentary photography portfolios. His interests range from landscapes and architecture to portraiture, or anything that happens to capture his eye while on travels across the globe. “I try to have an emotion or a feeling or a story in each photograph — something people can identify with,” he says of his candid imagery. His work includes black-and-white and color photographs shot in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Mexico, and the United States.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.