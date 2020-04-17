Wangechi Mutu at Zane Bennet Contemporary Art

Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8111, zanebennettgallery.com
Kenyan American artist Wangechi Mutu, Zane Bennett’s recent spotlight artist, explores the violence and misrepresentation of women in her work. Throughout her career, she’s explored the female body, self-image, and gender in mixed media paintings, immersive installations, and video performance. Her work is associated with Afrofuturism, which is a cultural and aesthetic philosophy that explores the intersection of technology and the African diaspora. Her recurring motifs of snaking tendrils, masked women, gilded and collaged elements, and posed figures are readily seen in Second Born. The work is available on the gallery’s website.
