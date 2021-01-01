Walter Ufer at Owings

Walter Ufer (1876-1936), who was born in Germany and immigrated to Louisville, Kentucky, at a young age, became known for his powerful renderings of Native subject matter. After making a permanent move to Taos in 1917, he became an early member of the Taos Society of Artists. The people of Taos Pueblo were a primary source of inspiration for his paintings, and he strove to capture moments of everyday life at the Pueblo, rather than romanticize his subjects. View works by Ufer, along with regional artists Gustave Baumann, Barbara Latham, Allan Houser, and more in The Owings Gallery's winter exhibition (through Feb. 26). A selection of works from the show is available online at owingsgallery.com/exhibitions/winter-2020-gallery-selections.
The Owings Gallery, 120 E. Marcy St., 505-982-6244, owingsgallery.com
