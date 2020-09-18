Walter Robinson at Turner Carroll Gallery

Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
The work of sculptor Walter Robinson can be additive. He combines wood, epoxy, metal, leather, and found objects into assemblages as a means of responding to current issues that beset humanity, from the global pandemic to consumerism. Painter Scott Greene draws on art history and contemporary culture, infusing his compositions with pop references and social and political themes. Neither artist makes overt political statements in their work; rather, they filter the issues currently facing the world into visual metaphors that reflect the absurdities of the human condition. Herd Immunity, a two-person show of their works, takes its name from the politicized term for a form of indirect protection from communicable disease and underscores the divides that exist between people, even at a time when we’re facing communal crises. The show is currently on display in the gallery through Oct. 11 and online.
