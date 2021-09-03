Walter Chappell at Scheinbaum & Russek Ltd.

Walter Chappell (1925–2000) explored the experimental aspects of photography, capturing the auras radiating from his subjects through a skillful use of technology. His artistic development was shaped by photographers Minor White, Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Weston, and Ansel Adams. Chappell moved to Rochester, New York, in 1957 to engage with White in an intensive study of photography. Both White and Chappell photographed using wavelengths of light not visible to the human eye. In the early 1970s, Chappell began experimenting with electron photography, creating high frequency electron imagery of living plants, which resulted in his highly regarded body of work, Metaflora. In Walter Chappell: Into the Light, a selection of imagery from Metaflora and other photographs continues through Sept. 25. By appointment.
Scheinbaum & Russek Ltd., 505-988-5116, photographydealers.com
