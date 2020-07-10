Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest at the New Mexico History Museum

New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, as the Vietnam War raged and civil rights activism escalated across the nation, young people led the fight against social and political injustice. In New Mexico, many young people came together in communes to explore alternate lifestyles. Through archival footage, oral histories, photography, ephemera, and artifacts, the 2017 exhibition Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest explored New Mexico’s role in the counterculture movement. It was an era that saw bloodshed on the University of New Mexico campus when the National Guard bayoneted anti-Vietnam War protestors on May 8, 1970. But it was also a time of experimenting with new ways of living, as communes like Lama and New Buffalo near Taos and Dome City in Placitas sprung up around the state. The museum revives the exhibition in a navigable virtual format captured in 3D photography. The interactive virtual tour includes audio and video components and can be accessed for free at my.matterport.com/show/?m=32czx9Mmbgs. The online exhibition is ongoing.
